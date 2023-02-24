Actor Phil Davis resigns from Bafta membership over embarrassing parody of film awards show | Baftas 2023





Veteran actor Phil Davis said he resigned from his Bafta membership in protest at a number of aspects of Sunday’s televised awards ceremony, including the omission of Bernard Cribbins from the In section. Memoriam. Describing the show as an embarrassing travesty, Davis is best known for a string of movies and TV shows, including Quadrophenia, Vera Drake and Whitechapel. announced his resignation on social networks. He added: Cut deserving winner speeches for toe-curling non-interviews. Poor Richard E Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and no Bernard Cribbens [sic] in memory. Davis’ complaints seem to revolve around a number of issues. In an attempt to make the awards show more audience-friendly, Bafta set up an interview studio hosted by This Mornings Alison Hammond, where celebrities and winners were interviewed; as a result, the recipients’ speeches were cut for broadcast, including one from Lesley Paterson, the British co-author of All Quiet on the Western Front (who led the awards tally on the night, winning seven). Davis also joined a chorus of disapproval over Cribbins’ absence from the segment honoring film industry personalities who died the previous year. Cribbins appeared in a series of films, including Daleks Invasion Earth 2150 AD, The Railway Children and Alfred Hitchocks Frenzy, but is arguably best known for his television work, which included Jackanory, The Wombles and Doctor Who. In response to earlier criticisms, including by Cribbins Railway Children co-star Sally Thomsetta Bafta representative said Cribbins will be recalled to the TV Awards in May. Changes to the television format of the awards show do not appear to have had a significant impact on ratings, with Broadcast reports the show achieved an average of 2.6 million and an audience share of 16.6% (and reaching a peak of 3.8 million in its final stages) for its broadcast on BBC One, part of which was in live for the first time. This is slightly higher than the 2022 show, who scored 2.5m and 16%, but a considerable improvement on the virtual edition of 2021, which attracted 1.9 million and 11%. However, it compares unfavorably to the 2020 show, which was on average 3m and 19%, at that time, the lowest ratings since 2006. A Bafta representative said the organization does not comment on individual memberships.

