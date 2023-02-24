In Hollywood’s awards season, voters have learned to be wary of the buzz – Deadline





The annual Oscars scrum always reminds us of that mandate: never believe the “buzz.” Every major movie comes with an aura – and it’s usually wrong or misleading. The advanced buzz on The Godfather was so disastrous that even Francis Coppola felt he was doomed. This year, In the west, nothing is new was deemed too violent and depressing to be a candidate, but he collected BAFTA Awards (seven) and Oscar nominations (nine). Throughout the 80s, every popular movie seemed to carry a fashionable curse. The production of lightning dance was so chaotic that even the stunt doubles had doubles. was both ill-chosen and under-budgeted, as evidenced by its director. Clearly, these two films from the early ’80s turned out to be hits, if not cultural milestones. Still, directors of the time seemed more interested in waging war than making movies. In response, studio executives have become as useful as chatbots. Even Tom Cruise, this master of media manipulation who is in the race for the Oscars this year with Top Gun: Maverickwent through a troubled time with his fans: he told them that he would be credible as a Nazi officer (Valkyrie) or as a Republican senator (Lions for lambs). He was not. Given the new hierarchy of awards columnists in recent years, it’s become more difficult for films to arrive amid quiet ambiguity, as Accident who won the Oscar in 2006. Or even Shakespeare in love in 1999. That year, the high-decibel war between the camp of Steven Spielberg (by Saving Private Ryan) against Harvey Weinstein ultimately drew our attention to the fighters rather than the movies. Many of us were caught off guard a year ago by what seemed like the sudden affection towards CODA. Or years earlier when Parasite suddenly became a “must see” (and “must vote”). In the 1970s, struggles between studios and filmmakers often shaped audience interest – witness the battle over editing that delayed The Godfather from its popular Christmas date to March. Media have hinted that the film may be unreleased. In the ’80s, every casting choice seemed to spark controversy, as studio executives weighed in publicly with guesswork. lightning dance was about a Pittsburgh welder (Jennifer Beals) who dreamed of becoming a dancer. Really? British director Adrian Lyne considered his blue-collar characters to be space aliens, according to media reports. Beals herself was no dancer: three or four professionals doubled for her, and the media liked to guess who was doing what. Free from all ties focused on the conflict between a preacher (John Lithgow) who banned dancing in his small town and a young rebel (Kevin Bacon). He not only danced with agility, but also had a mastery of Bible quotes to counter the preacher. The rather patrician director, Herb Ross, seemed mystified by the provincial America of the 80s. Both films were smash hits. Critics were baffled; The audience loved the music and the dancing. Giorgio Moroder (lightning dance) and Kenny Loggins (Free from all ties) have become popular heroes. Were Free from all ties released today, the studio would surely have imported Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, to vouch for its message: conservatives in Finland are trying to defeat her because prime ministers shouldn’t dance. Nothing like a photogenic Prime Minister to improve the buzz.

