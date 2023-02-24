Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider mourns his late wife Alicia Allain: Inside their marriage, family





Dukes of Hazzard actor Jean-Schneider mourns the loss of his wife, Alicia Allain. The country music singer announced the passing of his wife at 53 in a touching Facebook post on February 22, 2023. Scroll below for more details on his late partner and their children. Who was John Schneider’s wife, Alicia Allain? John and Alicia tied the knot in 2019 in a barn on his Holden, Louisiana estate. Before their union, the Smallville alum was married to his first wife, little beastfrom 1983 to 1986 and to his second wife, Elly Castlefrom 1993 to 2014. John Schneider Kids: family with his late wife Alicia Allain Alicia has worked as a film producer and also got a few acting credits over the years. She has collaborated with John on several projects. During a 2020 appearance on fox and friendsthe couple announced that Alicia had been diagnosed with HER2 negative stage 4 cancer, but had recently undergone a PET scan which showed signs of improvement. I entered a speed course to read which path I was going to take, she said of her treatments. I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil, and then merge with minerals. I really got into a really rigid diet. John announced his wife’s death on Facebook with a heartfelt message in February 2023. My beautiful smile is painless, alive in his new body alongside Jesus, he wrote. “Please respect our privacy during this time of mourning. Please do not ask any questions. In another post the next day, he opened up about how he dealt with grief after losing his partner. This is a time of unimaginable heartbreak for me, John wrote. Grieving is far too small a word. I’ve heard that with great love comes great sorrow. I had no idea what that meant until now. Alicia was the fuel that made my biggest dreams come true. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. Did John Schneider have children with Alicia Allain? During his second marriage, John became a father of Ellys, three children from his previous relationship: Mandy, Leah and Chasen. The former couple also welcomed a child together, a daughter named Karis. The story continues When I married Elly she had three kids and we immediately became a family because I wanted to be a dad, I wanted, I wanted, I wanted to be a dad, the 90210 star said Fathers.com in March 2012. Alicia was the mother of a daughter, Jessica Ann Dollardfrom a previous relationship. Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to everyone she met, reads her obituary. She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was a mother bear who protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be greatly missed.

