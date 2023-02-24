‘Accrington Stanley’ milk advert actor jailed for murder of ‘sweet soul’ in Liverpool | UK News

A former child actor who delivered the famous line in a milk commercial in the 1980s has been jailed for murder.

Kevin Spaine, 43, said the iconic catchphrase: “Accrington Stanley? Who are they?” in a Milk Marketing Board ad.

But Spaine was given a life sentence with a minimum sentence of 18 years behind bars on Wednesday after inflicting “multiple severe blows” on Learoy Venner, 53, causing brain damage.

Spaine fled the scene after the attack, which happened around 3pm on July 27 last year at a property in Belmont Drive, Anfield.

Emergency services were then called and Mr Venner was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

Spaine had admitted manslaughter but denied murder. However, he was found guilty of murder on Tuesday following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was sentenced by the same court on Wednesday.

Read more from Sky News:

Three arrested after detective shoots in front of son

Hiker missing in the Highlands with his dog

The warning signs before the horror of the Plymouth shooting

Cameo role of the killer in a famous commercial as a child actor

John Harrison KC, defending Spaine, told the court he was once a “very promising young footballer” and starred in the famous milk commercial, reports the Liverpool Echo.

He was one of two boys seen in the 1989 clip but only briefly appears on camera.

Her co-star, Carl Rice, pours a glass of milk before Spaine reacts, saying, “Milk? Eurgh.”

Mr. Rice responds, “That’s what [former Liverpool and Wales footballer] Ian Rush drinks.

“He said if I don’t drink a lot of milk, when I grow up I’ll only be good enough to play for Accrington Stanley.”

Spaine then proclaims, “Accrington Stanley? Who are they?”

Mr Rice – now a successful actor who recently founded a production company, Milk Pictures – then replies: “Exactly”.

“Our lives are in ruins”

In a personal statement read out in court, Mr Venner’s family said learning of his death at the hands of Spaine had been “difficult to understand”.

“Learoy had such a beautiful personality and such a loving, gentle soul,” the family said.

“We loved Learoy so much, we will forever hold him in our hearts, minds and souls for the rest of our lives.”

Picture:

The family described Learoy Venner as a ‘loving and gentle soul’ with a beautiful personality



The statement added: “Some of us were too overwhelmed by the intensity of the case process and could not muster up the courage to attend the hearing.

“Our lives are in shambles, but we are full of gratitude to the prosecution team and the family liaison team, who fully supported us throughout the agony and made us better able to deal with the effects.

“As the case comes to an end, we can only hope that we can now bear the burden of losing our brother.”

Click to subscribe to Sky News Daily wherever you get your podcasts

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease added: “We understand that no sentence handed down can ever undo the pain that Learoy’s death has caused his family and friends.

“But I hope today’s sentencing of Spaine at least gives them a sense of justice and allows them to continue trying to come to terms with the devastating events of last July.”