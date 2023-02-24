Sujit Jain, MD, Netsurf Communications Pvt Ltd, My Lab Founders and Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt Invest Half a Million Dollars in High-End Sneaker Market DawnTown





Investment to help establish DawnTown as a premier market for sneaker enthusiasts Mumbai:Sujit Jain, Managing Director of Netsurf Communications Pvt Ltd. and superstar Sanjay Dutt have invested half a million dollars in the new Premium Sneakers market called DawnTown. In addition to cementing DawnTowns’ position as one of the leaders in the online sneaker resale segment, the investment will be used to establish a physical retail presence in India and ultimately expand globally. Founded during the pandemic, the two-year-old startup has already seen stabilityrevenue growth from its online marketplace. The sneaker market was one of the few sectors not to have been disrupted by the Covid-19 contagion. The segment has seen an upward surge from 2022, especially among millennials. According to the media, India generated a whopping $2.62 billion in revenue in 2022 from the sneaker segment and is expected to grow at 11.58% annually. One of the main contributors to these monumental revenues is the Cop and Drop concept which is very widely practiced in the industry. Sneakers are released in specific quantities with demand far exceeding supply, leading them to enter the resale market. People get these drops and manage to flip them quickly and earn high profits. Usually, sneakers for retail are sold to friends and family or aggregators like Dawntown who authenticate them and sell them to the consumer in advance. Sneakers and streetwear were only a thing in tier 1 cities before lockdown, but after covid there is high demand in tier 2 and 3 cities as well. Every shoe has a story and most of them are volatile assets, which is of more interest to sneakerheads. DawnTown was created by Kushagra Patwari and Risheek Agrawal with a vision to provide their customers with access to an exclusive range of sneakers and streetwear not readily available in retail stores and websites, at the best price. The seed funding will further propel DawnTown’s growth plans. It is expected to contribute to brands’ plans to improve technology and the shopping experience to bring consumers authentic sneakers and apparel right to their doorsteps.The company also plans to open several outlets in India to improve the offline sneaker shopping experience for its consumers. Sujit Jain is known for providing entrepreneurial advice and instilling brand building skills in budding entrepreneurs. He has entrepreneurial experience in the direct selling, consumer packaged goods, biotech and diagnostics industries for over two decades. His deep understanding of customer behavior, coupled with his knowledge of the online market, will provide much-needed guidance to the business. Commenting on his DawnTown investment, Sanjay Dutt commented, I’ve been a sneaker fan all my life. I’ve always had a thing for cool shoes. In the 90s I was mostly into cowboy boots. After the 2000s, sneakers became my thing. I was struck by the brand, the designs, the colors. I’m so thrilled and excited to attach my name to an entire line that represents my love for sneakers. We plan to go wild and create breakthrough products together. I can’t wait for the world to witness our range and join us! In the words of Sujit Jain, President and Managing Director, Netsurf Communications Pvt. Ltd., Empowering talented young entrepreneurs is always nice, the Dawntown team understood many relevant aspects of their business model at an early stage, I was impressed with their focus on authenticity and knowledge of the trends in the contemporary fashion, more power to equip Dawntown..! DawnTown founders Risheek and Kushagra expressed, Sneakers have always excited us but before Dawntown we didn’t know how big the sneaker market is already and it is growing in the coming years. With this investment, our main objective would be to establish our flagship store in Pali Hill, Mumbai, organizes our inventory, improves consumer experience and gives sellers a platform to sell their sneakers while getting the fastest payment.

