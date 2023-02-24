Entertainment
Gurfateh Pirzada reveals that his scenes were cut short in Brahmastra. Bollywood
Actor Gurfateh Pirzada made his Bollywood debut as the male lead in Kiara Advani’s Netflix film Guilty. But did you know that Brahmastra happened to him first? In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that his scenes of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatts Brahmastra were cut short. He will next be seen in Karan Johars’ production, Bedhadak, which launches Sanjay Kapoors’ daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, into the film industry. (Also read: Gurfateh Pirzada recalls cleaning bathrooms and working illegally in grocery stores in Canada)
Which came first to you, Brahmastra or Guilty?
Gurfath Pirzada: Brahmastra came first. Guilty was released early. It’s just that Brahmastra was delayed. But thank goodness it came out later because people could recognize me by Brahmastra because of Guilty. If Brahmastra had come first, no one would have noticed me because it’s a very small role at the end. Obviously I shot a lot more and it was just edited because the film was long. I think everything happens for a reason. I became guilty because of Brahmastra. Someone in Dharma said that “oh, this kid is in Brahmastra and he’s kind of doing a good job”. I only knew Apoorva (Mehta) sir in Dharma. When I auditioned for Guilty, I just texted him. He was kind enough to see my audition and message me after that I really liked your audition. Karan and the director want to meet you.
Did you feel bad when your scenes were cut from Brahmastra?
Of course, that (laughs) you can’t hide such emotion, can you? Brahmastra was something… everybody worked for five or five years. It was a feature film and I wanted people (should) notice me. There were some good scenes of us all together. Me and Ranbir (Kapoor) had a very nice scene. There is a song that was cut. But what can you do? That’s it for the bigger picture, right? Going to shoot Brahmastra, I always knew that it was not my film, I am a very small part of the film. Throughout, I’ve been incredibly lucky and happy to be a part of it.
I realized early on that if I was insecure or felt bad about anything, it would only affect my game and nothing else.
How was your interaction with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?
Great! I think the best time of my life will always be no matter what, even if there are greater actors or directors who message me, it was Ranbir who texted me after he looked Guilty. I think it was the sweetest and best text I have ever received and I will always treasure it. He’s my favorite actor. He is the greatest actor of this generation. He doesn’t have to tell a new actor he likes their work. I was extremely touched.
Alia is extremely sweet. I remember when she looked guilty. I walked out after the premiere, and she came up to me and hugged me. She was like ‘what are you? How did you do that in your first film? I was like ‘I don’t know; I’m just trying.’
Your next film is Bedhadak. It’s highly anticipated and you will soon start filming…
Hopefully. Bedhadak is somewhat expelled; it’s in the news now. I have previous engagements that I will start shooting now. Eventually it will begin when the time is right. I don’t think about it too much. Every time it happens, it happens. Crossed fingers.
How would you describe working with Shanaya?
I haven’t played her properly yet, but when I do I’m sure she’s wonderful.
You had workshops together, right?
Yes, we have met and are friends. We worked for about a year and a half. I think the best thing about her is that she is extremely hardworking. She knows what she wants and she will get it. She’s a brilliant dancer and she’s always ready to set the stage and get ready. Not all actors are like that.
Bedhadak is going to launch Shanaya and there is already a lot of discussion about nepotism in Bollywood. How fair do you think that is?
What’s fair in the world anyway? If I had the privilege, I would take it. I am a star tomorrow and my children want to be an actor. I would give them a chance. At least show them the way and give them the privileges because I worked hard for them. They won’t say go wrestle for 15 years because I did too. I think it’s stupid talk because the public also watches their films. They say nepotism, nepotism, and buy the tickets. If they stop buying, that’s a completely different scenario. They have their own fight and we have ours.
