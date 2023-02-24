‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actor announces the death of his wife





BATON ROUGELa. (WGMB) John Schneider announced the death of his wife, actress Alicia Allain, 53, on Wednesday afternoon. “My beautiful smile is pain free, alive in her new body alongside Jesus. Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please don’t ask questions,” he said. posted on his Facebook account. According to a obituary, she died Tuesday at her home with her family around her. She had battled cancer for several years and no cause of death was listed. Allain has movie credits like an actress, producer and makeup artist. She married Schneider, who is best known for playing Bo Duke in “The Dukes of Hazzard,” in 2019. The two had a wedding ceremony “before God,” followed shortly after by a legal union. The couple worked together to build John Schneider Studios in Louisiana. The family plans a private service. The obituary reads: “Instead of flowers, please say prayers for their surviving family, tell someone you love that you love them in their honor, hug them tight and hug them tight .” Friends mourn, share memories of Alicia Allain, 53 Wednesday evening, Schneider’s ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ co-star Tom Wopat shared“I haven’t been given details, but I don’t need them to be aware of the pain and loss Johns is facing. My thoughts and prayers are with him, and the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia has been a force in her life and career, and she will be missed. Publicist Brian Mayes shared memories of her Thursday night. “Although we knew this was coming, there was no way to prepare for the magnitude of this loss. My heart is broken. She was a force to be reckoned with, an incredible business partner, a friend fiercely loyal and love of Jean-Schneiderhis life. I have never seen a more compatible couple, and it was clear to everyone who knew them that they were meant to be together. Schneider shared more thursday: “Alicia was the fuel that executed my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than words could describe. Pain is too small a word. Grief is too small a word. Love itself is too small a word”

