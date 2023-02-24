Actor Ray Buffer accused of stealing comic books in San Diego





Actor Ray Buffer has been charged with misdemeanor theft after allegedly stealing comic books from a San Diego store, the San Diego City Attorneys Office confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. Buffer who has appeared on such series as CSI: Miami, The West Wing, ER and Into the Wild Frontier is scheduled for a prep conference in San Diego County Superior Court on February 28 after pleading not guilty during his arraignment Jan. 18. according to the city attorney’s office. Southern California Comics accused Buffer of collecting $854 worth of comics from its San Diego site. In an email to The Times, Southern California Comics owner Jamie Newbold claimed that Buffer hit many stores, including [Southern California Comics] before he is caught. Security camera footage obtained by TMZ shows Buffer stuffing comics under his clothes inside Southern California Comics. In another surveillance video from an LA County comic book store, a staff member tells Buffer to leave the store immediately after hiding comics under his clothes. Newbold told The Times that Buffers’ attorney was trying to settle what’s called a diversion, which would allow Buffer to get off the hook by paying restitution for the only crime recorded at Southern California Comics. However, the comic seller believes his shop and others won’t see a full restitution until Buffer is presented to a judge. We asked the city attorney to deny the diversion and let us face Buffer in court, Newbold added. Meanwhile, Buffer has returned to his website and social media as if he can escape this hiatus in his life. Originally from Florida, Buffer has a long history in the Southern California entertainment and arts community. He was previously the general manager of the Long Beach Opera before launching his own theater company in San Pedro, according to his website. Buffer, whose full name is Raymond Ernest Buffer Jr., did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

