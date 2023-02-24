‘Sherlock’ actor quits BAFTAs for 2023 ‘toecurling’ show

sherlock Actor Phil Davis has quit the BAFTAs following his “embarrassing” awards show in 2023.

Davis, who starred as the first killer in the BBC series opposite Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock, tweeted his resignation, calling the awards an “embarrassing travesty”.

Cut speeches from deserving winners for non-interviews. Poor Richard E Grant pretending to arrive in a Batmobile and no Bernard Cribbins in memory. I resigned from my membership, the actor tweeted.

BAFTA has been criticized for not includingContinueactor Bernard Cribbins in the show’s in memorium section, to which the organization responded that he was “considered” for the television awards.

That’s fair enough to remember Bernard Cribbins on @bafta TV, not the movie. To say he is considered is a fool’s job, repliedDoctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies.

Elsewhere at the BAFTAs, Ariana DeBose responded to various memes following her viral rap performance at the awards.

The actor, best known for starring in Steven SpielbergsWest Side Story, performed an original song at the ceremony that verified the names of several Best Actress nominees, including Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh. After the performance was widely mocked online, DeBose deactivated his Twitter account.

On his Instagram account, which remained active, DeBose responded to various memes about the performance. In an article that references the line Angela Bassett did the thing, DeBose commented: Honestly, I love it.