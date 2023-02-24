BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Award at 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash





Host Emeril Lagasse and celebrity chef judges Robert Irvin, Phil Rosenthal, Nicole GatesJawan Strader, Ming Tsaiand Dave Portnoy praised the juiciness and flavor of the BBQ Rodeo Burger FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida., February 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBFBFIIW) (“BurgerFi”), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and casual pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, won the coveted Schweid & Sons The Very Best Burger Award at the iconic Burger Bash competition hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at South Beach Wine and Food Festival. The winning burger is BurgerFi’s new menu offering, the BBQ Rodeo Burger.

Photo courtesy of Schweid & Sons

“BurgerFi’s commitment to using high-quality ingredients allows us to take simple ideas to the next level,” says Ophir Sternberg, executive chairman of BurgerFi. “By combining top quality products, we are able to create exciting combinations like the BBQ Rodeo Burger that celebrity Burger Bash judges loved. This win underscores our dedication to delivering delicious food and pushing the boundaries of flavor. ” The host, Emeril Lagasse, and the jury composed of world-class chefs Robert Irvin And Ming Tsai, Nicole Gates and media personalities Dave Portnoy, Phil Rosenthal and Jawan Strader, praised the appetizing flavors of the BBQ Rodeo Burger. “It’s a great burger, juicy and reflects the identity of the brand,” says Robert Irvin during the award ceremony. The signature salty, sweet and spicy flavor profile comes from the perfect combination of all-natural Angus beef grilled with charred jalapeos and topped with Pepper Jack cheese, house-made crispy onions and sweet Memphis BBQ. “The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the country,” says Cindy Syracuse, Marketing Director at BurgerFi. “As a graduate of FIU Hospitality, it is especially important to be involved in a cause that raises funds for our future hospitality leaders.” Those unable to attend the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash event can enjoy BurgerFi’s BBQ Rodeo Burger for a limited time at all restaurants, through the BurgerFi app, or online at BurgerFi. com. Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-led concept with responsibly sourced ingredients. The “best for you” brand menu offers tasty options for its diverse clientele, including all-natural Angus beef, never frozen, free of steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives, Fi’ed chicken fillets cage-free and English Cream Sandwiches and Frozen Desserts. For more information on BurgerFi or to find the nearest restaurant, visit www.burgerfi.com. About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: IBFBFIIW) BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural, quality food in all locations, online, and through first-party and third-party delivery. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus beef without steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi’s menu also includes high-quality wagyu beef, antibiotic-free and cage-free chicken tenders, fresh hand-cut sides, cream shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in USA Today’s 10 Best 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards for the second year in a row, QSR Magazine’s Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual’s 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report’s Chain Reaction Report gave BurgerFi a “Grade A Angus Beef” rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving “antibiotic-free beef” in all of its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi app on iOS or Android devices for rewards and likes or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi is a registered trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of BurgerFi. Media Contact: [email protected] SOURCE BurgerFi International

