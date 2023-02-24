This artist hopes to buy Jeff Koons’ broken balloon dogExBulletin







Cedric Boero Welcome to a new NPR series where we shine a light on the people and things that make headlines and the stories behind them. If we’re being honest, the main character in this story is the woman who hit the pedestal holding Jeff Koons’ “balloon dog” sculpture, knocking it to its death on the floor at an art fair in Miami the last week. But given that it was probably the most humbling moment of her life, we’ll let her remain anonymous. And instead turn to the man trying to pick up the pieces. Literally.

. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Qatar Museums Who is he? Artist and collector Stephen Gamson was showing the porcelain balloon dog to his friend when it all fell apart. “Just like I [was doing] that, the piece fell off and it shattered into a thousand pieces,” he told NPR.

The sculpture, worth $42,000, was on display at the Bel-Air Fine Art booth during an exclusive preview for Art Wynwood, a contemporary art fair. And as the crowd began to gather around the fresh shards, Gamson began filming.

On his Instagram post, you can hear the idea forming in real time.

“If you want to sell the tail…” he can be heard saying as a gallery worker tries to sweep up the mess in a dustpan. What is the problem ? While the woman who hit the pedestal is probably doing her best to suppress the memory, Gamson enjoys drama. He thinks the coin is worth collecting in its current state. “I find value in it even when it’s broken”, Gamson say it Miami Herald. “For me, it’s the story. It makes the art even more interesting.”

Gamson, who calls himself an “art addict”, has been collecting since he was 17 years old. His attraction to the broken balloon dog comes into its own when you consider what else he can find valuable: “I’ve also dug into trash cans for art, you know, places where I know that famous artists have worked.”

If he manages to buy the Koons crumbs, it won’t be his only branded item.

“I used to write letters to Keith Haring, and I became a pretty big Keith Haring collector,” he told NPR. Want more arts and culture journalism? Listen to the consider this episode on the surge in sales of romance novels What are people saying? Gamson may be right that the balloon dog is getting a second life, AD In his Instagram video, you can hear a woman comment, “See, This is the new art installation! It’s all art, isn’t it?

When Gamson approached an artistic advisor from Bel-Air Fine Art to purchase the pieces, she laughed and replied, “For $15 million? Yeah”, the Miami Herald reported.

And what might Koons himself think? Considering it’s happened before, maybe he doesn’t care that much. Another of his porcelain balloon dog sculptures was destroyed in 2016. His answer? Raise your shoulders.

“It’s a shame when something like that happens, but, you know, it’s just a china plate,” he said Page Six.

Koons sold a giant version of his balloon dog for $58.4 million in 2013, then six years later one of his bunny sculptures sold for $91 million, setting a record for a living artist.

So the five-figure loss on this one probably won’t break his world. Moreover, he was insured.

. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Qatar Museums So what now? OK, let’s say the gallery sets a price for these pieces and lets Gamson have them. What’s he going to do with a pile of broken blue china? “I thought I could put them in some kind of plexiglass box with a plate on it,” he said. “They could be introduced in a piece of art that I create myself. There are a lot of options.” Learn more:

