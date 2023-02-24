DC’s ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ moves from HBO Max to Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter





Dead Boy Detectives is mobile platforms. The DC drama based on the comics by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner has been sold by HBO Max, the Warner Bros.-backed streamer. Discovery who developed the series, to Netflix. Producers Warner Bros. Television bought the drama after sources said the series didn’t fit the new chapter of content DC executives James Gunn and Peter Safran are building for the comic book powerhouse. This plan features five interconnected shows that will live alongside Peacemaker on HBO Max. The fact that HBO Max wouldn’t be able to market the show until 2024, with streamer executives blessing the producers to release the show elsewhere, also contributes to the show moving between platforms. Representatives for Netflix, Warners and Berlanti did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporterrequest for comment. Dead Boy Detectives joins the drama produced by Greg Berlanti You at Netflix after Warners – where the prolific producer is based with a rich global contract – bought the latter after his failure to cut on the basic cable network Lifetime. You now ranks among Netflix’s most popular scripted originals. The stewardess creator Steve Yockey adapted Dead Boy Detectives comics and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz (Arrow) on the series from Warners and Berlanti Productions. George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri play dead British teenagers Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland in the series which is described as “a new take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland…and their very much alive friend, Crystal Palace. It’s a lot like a vintage detective series – only darker and more acidic. Cassius Nelson (Last night in Soho) plays Crystal, with Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell (who is reprising her role as HBO Max’s night nurse since canceled Doom Patrol), Yuyu Kitamura and Jenn Lyon round out the cast. Yokey, Doom PatrolJeremy Carver, Schwartz, Berlanti, Berlanti Productions Partner Sarah Schechter and TV Channel Head Leigh London Redman, Executive Producer. Lee Toland Krieger directed the pilot. Gunn and Safran recently unveiled “Chapter 1” of their plan to better integrate the DC film and TV universe into a model that echoes what Berlanti has built with The CW’s DC hero sequel, including Arrow, Flash, Superman and Lois and many others. The DC slate includes five feature films and five series for HBO Max. Included in the latter is a Gunn’s spin-off Peacemaker series revolving around EGOT winner Viola Davis, Amanda Waller. This series, coincidentally, will be written by Carver. Dead Boy Detectives is the latest DC series to be impacted by Gunn and Safran’s arrival at the comic book company. HBO Max canceled DC dramas Pennyworth as well as that of Berlanti Doom Patrol And Titans. Berlanti, which recently renewed its overall nine-figure deal with Warners, is not expected to play a role in anything related to the new DC going forward. He is no longer attached to his long construction site The Green Lantern TV series, which Gunn and Safran revisit with a more earthly take on the big-budget space story Berlanti had been working on for years. In addition to Dead Boy DetectivesBerlanti continues to run production for The CW’s Superman and Lois and the network Gotham Knights series that bows in March. The move of Dead Boy Detectives illustrates the importance of continuing to sell shows to third-party buyers for the Warner Bros. television studio. led by Channing Dungey, as being an arms dealer remains a top priority for WBD.

