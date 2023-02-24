Photos from the California snowstorm: rare sights on the beaches and the Hollywood sign





A rare and powerful winter storm sweeping the West Coast hits areas unaccustomed to snow and winter mixing, stopping parts of Portland, Oregon before moving south toward California. The varied rainfall, ranging from rain to snow to graupel, a muddier version of snow, was met with a mixture of distress and wonder: whiteout conditions closed roads in the mountains and blocked drivers, while beaches in areas like Santa Cruz, Calif., received a light dusting. Conditions are expected to worsen through Friday with strong winds and heavy snow over the Sierra Nevada and Transverse Ranges in Southern California. Authorities are also concerned about flooding in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. But Californians sought fun and snowballs wherever they could. Friday February 24 The view of Pine Mountain Club, California, a community surrounded by the Los Padres National Forest.

A dusting in the hills above San Jose, California provided an opportunity for snowballing and selfies.

A transformed landscape in Angwin, California’s Napa Valley.

Sweeping rainwater past a shop along the Venice Beach boardwalk in Los Angeles.

The now snow-capped hills above San Jose.

A portion of Mount Tamalpais State Park, just north of the Golden Gate Bridge, has been closed due to snow. The park has warned of sleet and slippery trails.

The Hollywood sign is visible through the clouds in Los Angeles. Meteorologists reported snow or graupel falling near the sign, a rare sight.

Atziel Guzman, right, played in the snow with his father, Rafael Guzman, in Angwin, Calif., in Napa County.

A dusting of snow on the vineyards at Calistoga in Napa Valley.

Thursday February 23 A snowy road in the Angeles National Forest near La Caada Flintridge, California.

A resident skiing at Russian Ridge Open Space Preserve, a nature preserve in San Mateo County, California.

A flurry of snow fell on homes in the San Bernardino Mountains.

People walk along a snowy stretch of Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, California.

A snowplow truck driving along the Angeles Forest Highway near La Caada Flintridge.

