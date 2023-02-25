Hollywood Sign sees rare snowfall as Los Angeles braces for blizzard





When the Hollywood sign was last coated in white, it took nearly 400 gallons of paint. Now, in a rare sight, the sign has been blanketed in snow as Los Angeles and the surrounding area braces for a blizzard. The snowflakes in Tinseltown came as a coast-to-coast storm brought freezing wind gusts and blizzard conditions to much of the northern continental United States, Great Lakes states and northern plains bearing the brunt of the snowfall. Meteorologists predict the worst winter conditions will move into California through Thursday and Friday, prompting Los Angeles and Ventura counties’ first blizzard warning in 34 years. The National Weather Service (NWS) said a joint record of 41 F was set at Los Angeles Airport around 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) Thursday, and a measuring station on Mount Wilson, near of the Hollywood sign, had already seen 1.5 inches of snow as of 10 a.m. (1 p.m. ET). The weather agency said that “after a little investigation” it was able to confirm that snow or graupel – tiny snowballs made of frozen water droplets forming around flakes – fell on the mountain. Lee, who the sign is on, around 9:15 a.m. (12:15 p.m. ET) Thursday. “It snowed in Hollywood and I snowballed it,” Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust, said in a video, holding his work in front of the famous monument. “It’s crazy – crazy time we have.” “In all my years here, it has never snowed or sleet at the Hollywood sign!” tweeted model Jessica Vaugn. The blizzard warning remains in place as Thursday’s snow conditions are “all precursors” to a new storm, which is expected to make landfall from the Pacific on Friday. The local branch of the NWS has extended its blizzard warning until 4 p.m. on Saturday as it expects “several rounds of new snowfall” to accumulate, with an increased risk of flash flooding in the south from California from Friday morning to Saturday. The winter storm has already pounded power grids with toppled utility poles and ice-encrusted power lines. According to live data aggregator PowerOutage, more than 53,000 homes in California were without power as of 3:40 a.m. ET Friday; nearly 725,000 were in the dark in Michigan, which was hit hard by snow. In an update late Thursday, Pacific Gas and Electric, one of California’s major suppliers, said the current storm was bringing “significant” winds and precipitation to its service area. Since the first wave on February 21, it has restored power to 422,000 customers. Meanwhile, Caltrans urged Californians to stay off the roads as Highway 154 was closed in both directions on Thursday due to snow. NWS Los Angeles clarified on Wednesday that the blizzard warning was not the first it had ever issued, but the first since a new coding system was implemented in 2006. It then credited Greg Diamond, a Fox meteorologist, for unearthing the last warning, in February. 4, 1989 – about 34 years ago. “Even if it’s not our 1st, it’s a dangerous storm,” he added in a Tweeter. According to a Los Angeles Time article from 1989, the last snowstorm caused “dozens” of traffic accidents, killing at least one person.

