Judge dismisses manslaughter case against Hollywood nursing home administrator – NBC 6 South Florida





A judge has dismissed the manslaughter case against the administrator of the Hollywood Hills retirement home charged with the deaths of nine residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Broward Judge John Murphy, in a ruling Friday, found Broward State’s prosecutors’ case against Jorge Carballo was so weak and lacking in evidence that no jury could properly convict him, even considering evidence in a more favorable light to prosecutors. Carballo was the former administrator of the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center, a 150-bed, two-story facility. Electricity powering the centre’s air conditioning system, but not the rest of the facility, went out when a fuse became dislodged at the top of an FP&L transformer pole when Irma struck on September 10, 2017 . Early in the morning of Wednesday, September 13, residents began to show signs of distress and some died, prompting nursing supervisors at the adjacent Memorial Regional Hospital to request an evacuation. The victims, aged 57 to 99, had a body temperature of up to 108 degrees, paramedics reported. Carballo was initially charged with 12 deaths, but three cases were dropped. Carballo, 65, could have faced 15 years in prison if convicted.

