



The classic sit-com ensemble thinks everything from I Love Lucy to Seinfeld to The Big Bang Theory is now a teaching tool at Wichita State University’s Shocker Studios. The set, part of a 6,500 square foot film studio, opened this semester and is used by students studying filmmaking, cameras, editing, lighting, stage design, l writing, playing and sound. Similar to what you might see on a variety of familiar TV shows, the set includes a living room, kitchen, dining room, doors and windows with which to create a number of atmospheres. It brings an element of Hollywood to Wichita, said Justin Rorabaugh, head of Shocker Studios. This is the type of set they build. It’s not limited to ribs. Actors learn how to perform on set, technicians learn how to adjust the lighting for the time of day, and tell about all the skills that will translate into careers in television work. You can practice with lighting, said Mason Vietti, a film expert. We learn a lot about how to light a scene naturally, removing the overhead, and then rebuilding the natural lighting from there. The set also saves students from having to search for suitable locations for a project. You’re able to be creative and come up with cool stories without having to look for a location, said film major Lainey Caldwell. Film students can learn to film with multiple cameras, providing an experience with a range of perspectives. The editing process shows students how to take the different photos and produce a finished product that includes a variety of perspectives, such as close-ups and reactions. His applied learning, Rorabaugh said. It’s one thing to sit in a classroom and say Oh, on a set, you’d do it like that. Coming and actually doing it is a game-changer. Rorabaugh consulted industry advisors on the design. The doors open to allow the actors to enter and exit. The refrigerator door opens to allow the use of accessories, while concealing the interior of the appliance from the camera. The ability to change accessories such as furniture, pictures, and window treatments allows students to set the look for different time periods and themes, and Rorabaugh scours discount stores for art, furniture, tableware, quilts and other accessories. It gives us the opportunity to be hands-on and practical in an environment that is more like what they will encounter in a day-to-day work situation, said Robert Thomas, film program director.

