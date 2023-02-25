Before Hollywood Discovered the Cocaine Bear, Northern Maine Had the YES Goat

Cinemas nationwide this weekend will premiere the action-comedy cocaine bear, loosely based on a true story in which a 500-pound black bear consumed a large amount of cocaine and went on a drug-fueled rampage through Tennessee and Georgia in late 1985.

It turns out that in the mid-1980s, it wasn’t just wildlife breaking the law. The cattle weren’t good either.

Several months after the bear rampage and 1,600 miles north, a religious fraternal ceremony, three initiates of said ceremony, a little too much booze and a goat combined for one of Fort Kent’s most memorable arrests.

According to a 1986 Bangor Daily News article that covered the ensuing trial, Dale Charette, Steve Dumond and Reno Sylvain had just attended a ceremony at Fort Kent on March 16, 1986, at which the three men were initiated to the Knights of Columbus. For reasons known only to the Knights of Columbus, the ceremony involved a live goat.

Maybe it’s better not to know.

In addition to the aforementioned goat, the ceremony featured post-induction refreshments that provided Charette, Sylvain, and Dumond with the liquid courage and inspiration to kidnap the goat.

With Sylvain driving the getaway vehicle, Charette climbed into the passenger seat while Dumond jumped into the back seat with the goat.

They didn’t get far before the goat decided he’d had enough of this shenanigans, called for the shotgun, and jumped into the front seat on Sylvain. This caused the driver to swerve the car into the opposite lane.

In a perfect example of the wrong place, wrong time, the erratic driving was witnessed by Fort Kent Police Officer William Caron, who flashed his blue lights and siren to arrest Sylvain.

Chaos ensued.

Panicked by the flashing blue lights, Sylvain braked, which landed Charette and the goat in a tangled heap on the floor. All the activity and heavy breathing had fogged up the interior of the vehicle and Caron was unable to tell who or what was driving.

By the time the fog cleared, the goat was sitting in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was registered in Charette.

Caron later testified in court that he didn’t know much about goats, but knew enough not to buy the Charettes version of events, which pointed to the goat as the driver. So Caron arrested Charette that night and transported him to the nearby Fort Kent police station.

This is where things got really interesting, according to Myra Thériault, who was the night dispatcher on duty.

Charette was escorted to the back room of the police station for a breath test, Thériault recalled on Friday. But Charette refused to take the test by throwing several of the instruments on the floor whenever she was offered one.

Around this time, Sylvain, Dumond and a friend showed up at the station and overheard their buddy fighting with the police in the back room.

When Thériault wouldn’t let them join Charette in the back, she said the trio jumped over the counter separating the station concourse from the dispatch area and burst into the room holding their friend and Caron. , the officer.

They were all [martial arts] black belts so shit started happening, Theirault said. I had to call for reinforcements.

With the nearest police backup over 20 miles away, the dispatcher rushed into the back room and saw that one of the men had Caron pinned against a wall and pressed his arm against agents’ throats.

I knew he would suffocate him if he kept pushing like that,” Theriault said. So I jumped on him and pulled him [Caron] then I ran as fast as I could.

Wearing heels, at the time, no less.

Things quieted down shortly after, but not before one of the men in Theriault’s words kicked the Fort Kent police chief, who had arrived during the scuffle.

Thériault was quite shaken by it all.

You do what you have to do to protect someone, she says. I had mass, and I should have vaporized this whole room and locked them all in there, God bless you.

At the subsequent trial, Charette admitted to drinking that night, telling the judge that was why he gave Sylvain the drive.

Because all of the witnesses swore that Charette was not driving, he was not convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The goat was never charged.

Take that, Hollywood.

