Threat against Hollywood Sign mistakenly made to Florida police





(KTLA) – Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person with the same name? Maybe you wanted to coordinate brunch with Mark E., but accidentally extended the invitation to Mark L.? This is basically what happened to a caller who allegedly tried to phone a bomb threat to Hollywood police – the ones in California – but mistakenly called the Hollywood Police Department in Florida. Dispatchers from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call on Sunday, after the suspect apparently looked up the wrong phone number and dialed authorities in Hollywood, Florida. The threat, according to law enforcement who spoke to TMZinvolved blowing up the Hollywood sign, located about 2,700 miles west of where the would-be criminal directed his phone call. The caller demanded $10,000 to spare the iconic sign, TMZ reports. KTLA has spoken with authorities in Florida and California, who said they are aware of the call. A report was eventually made to the appropriate agency of the Los Angeles Police Department, and the call was determined to be a hoax and the threat non-existent. Man claims $2 billion winning Powerball ticket sold in Altadena was stolen, sues jackpot winner

It is understandable that someone could confuse the two Hollywoods. Both are near the ocean and in states that have both claimed the sunny crown. But the big giveaway should have been the fact that Hollywood, California doesn’t have its own police department, while Hollywood, Florida does. Going forward, any Bond-villains-in-training might want to take a moment to familiarize themselves with some of America’s famous duplicates: there’s the two Portlands (Oregon and Maine), Kansas Cities (Missouri and Kansas), Long Beaches (California and New Jersey) and Disney’s major U.S. properties (in Orange County, California, and Orange County, Florida). Or, maybe just refrain from making criminal threats – whether you’re good or bad at geography.

