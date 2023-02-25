Actor Lee Bum-soo’s agency says quitting college job is to focus on acting





Actor Lee Bum-soo, who has been accused of abusing his power and favoring some Shinhan University students, has denied all allegations but will step down and focus on his acting role, his agency Big Punch Entertainment announced on Friday. Lee has been teaching performing arts at Shinhan University for 10 years and was appointed dean of the performing arts department. The actor was accused by a group of students of favoring those who were better off financially and giving them higher grades. He was also accused of abusing his power to frequently change the time of his classes. Lee was suspended by the university from his duties as professor and dean on January 19. Through his law firm YK, Lee denied all charges, insisting the course he was teaching was a non-mandatory major and that class divisions were made based on student grades. , not their financial situation, which was impossible for Lee to discern, according to the actor. Big Punch Entertainment once again stated Lees’ position and denied all allegations, announcing in a press release Friday that the cast’s resignation was due to personal reasons and to focus on his own acting, not an act of admission of guilt. Since the establishment of Shinhan University in 2012, Lee has done his best as a teacher, establishing the curriculum of the new Faculty of Performing Arts and recording a 50:1 entrance examination rate as than Dean for the past five years, Big Punch Entertainment said. For the past four months, Lee has silently endured rumors and lies that were recklessly spread by a report and faithfully responded to the college audit. Lee maintains that all the charges against him are baseless and that he is resigning from his job to focus on releasing a new movie and a series of streaming services. Lees’ attorneys at YK Law Firm will continue to take a strong stance against rumors and media reports that escalate the situation without confirming the facts, Big Punch Entertainment added. BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]

