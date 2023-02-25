Entertainment
‘The Last Of Us’ actor and young Bowie hockey player Keivonn Woodard attends Caps practice and meets his idol Alex Ovechkin
Kevin Woodard is an incredible young man from Bowie, Maryland, who recently starred in one of the biggest TV shows of 2023, The last of us on HBO.
He also happens to be a young hockey player for the Bowie Hockey Club and is a gigantic Caps and Alex Ovechkin fan. Keivonn was present at practice on Friday and was able to meet The Great Eight.
What a treat to have one of DC’s rising stars on the ice and in Hollywood with us at practice today!
Keivonn Woodard, a 10-year-old deaf actor and young hockey player, hails from Prince George’s County and recently starred in the HBO drama “The Last Of Us.”#ALL CAPS pic.twitter.com/VTmjWkS7Ge
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023
Keivonn comes from a sixth generation deaf family. He communicates through American Sign Language (ASL) in his daily life, which translated fantastically into his portrayal of the character Sam on the show.
“Sam is deaf and I’m deaf”, Keivonn told HBO in a behind-the-scenes video. “We both sign. And seeing how deaf people are and how they navigate the world, and that they can, I think is important.
You are welcome anytime, Keivonn! pic.twitter.com/cnFqfVXM4t
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023
When he’s not running away from infected fungus with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, he’s on the ice wearing his yellow lace-up skates thanks to his idol, Alex Ovechkin. Keivonn met Ovi in the Caps locker room at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex.
“Oh, you’re Ovi!”, He signed enthusiastically before giving his hero a big hug.
TO HAVE-
Keivonn Woodard (a deaf hockey player) meets his idol Alexander Ovechkin. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/OnFEXEJUDb
—Olivia Garvey (@Olivia7News) February 24, 2023
Ovechkin gave him a signed stick and Keivonn taught him ASL in return.
Ovi and Keivonn reunion is the content we all need right now pic.twitter.com/FygyMKa5Z6
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023
The 10-year-old booming Hollywood star was also able to spend some time on the ice taking shots at Caps backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren.
Keivon told William Douglas of NHL.comwho writes the incredible The color of hockey blog, that he first became interested in hockey after hosting a birthday skating party at the Bowie Ice Arena and noticing other kids playing the sport.
This kid is…
*checks notes*
TEN YEARS pic.twitter.com/hn7z2IB0fl
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023
Keivonn plays for Bowie’s 10U team where they gave him the nickname “Hollywood” because of the way he likes to celebrate goals and his new acting skills.
“I like to celebrate and I’m flashy,” Keivonn said.
“He’s my top scorer and he’s definitely one of the top three players in the team,” added Keivonn coach Chris Pozerski. “He’s a very intelligent player, he’s very observant, he has to be because he uses his eyes to observe.”
In the beginning, hockey was a little difficult for Keivonn due to the language barrier and the fact that he had to get used to a whole new sports jargon. Because of this, Bowie added an American Sign Language interpreter with funding through the Capitals Foundation’s Capital Impact Fund and MSE, and Keivonn took off.
The fund also helped pay for a special lighting system that is installed in the rinks to alert Keivonn of stoppages and when to jump over the boards for a line change.
“Before, we asked the players to tap him on the shoulders or the referees, not to catch him, but to prevent him from continuing the game,” Pozerski said. “I think it has boosted his confidence because he knows he can play the whistle now. He’s not afraid to play and go overboard and have a chance of getting a penalty. .
As for Keivonn’s sequel, he stars in a sci-fi short titled “Fractal” which is now in post-production. But, he tells Douglas that he still has his heart set on becoming a professional hockey player.
Go ahead, Keivon!
Main photo: Alan Dobbins/MRNB
