



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Effectively bought her idea of ​​a national divorce, conservative secession from the United States for years now. This week, however, the conspiracy theorists’ claims have garnered more attention than ever, thanks in part to his willingness to pitch it to any media willing to platform. It’s a ridiculous proposition, of course, because our own Joy Reid explain on Wednesday’s episode of The ReidOut. Somehow, amid the public flaying of Greenes’ proposal, it seems one of its most absurd components may have gotten lost. So, at our peril, let’s dive a little deeper into the mind of Marjorie Taylor Greene. Presenting his plan to right-wing podcaster and professional money-waster Charlie Kirk this week, Greene went on a rant about employees of major entertainment companies (from the film, television and music industries) migrating to Georgia. Both Greene and Kirk complained that it made the state’s population more liberal, with Kirk even referencing Will Ferrell and the Hollywood cabal. (Which honestly sounds like an awesome movie.) To be clear, enticing the entertainment industries with business-friendly tax breaks is THE primary reason Georgia (and Atlanta in particular) has become one of the fastest growing economies in the country over the past decade, with billions of dollars pumping into the state. And it seems Greene personally benefited. Have you ever heard of Disney? Last year, Insider published financial disclosure forms showing that Greene was an investor in Disney, to the tune of $45,000. It’s the same Disney that shot some of the most commercially successful films of all the time in Georgia. As Georgian officials noted last summerfour of the country’s top 10 grossing films Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War were all filmed in the state. They are all Disney movies. And the film and television industries set a record in Georgia with $4.4 billion spent in the state in fiscal year 2022. Nonetheless, Greene seems determined to continue her culture war. She even proposed barring Democrats who move to a red state from a blue state from voting for five years. You can live there, you can work there, but you don’t bring your values, Greene told Kirk. It looks like slavery. The Washington Post published a detailed analysis what it would look like in practice. (Spoiler alert: This wouldn’t be as helpful for Greene as she thinks.) I appreciate the detail in this Post article. But Greene’s idea itself rests on an obviously flawed premise. If it had its wish, Georgia would not be as attractive a destination for large entertainment companies and the jobs and incomes they bring or for the people who work for these companies, as it Already the intention to deprive of his rights.

