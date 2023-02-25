What Happened The Last Time There Was A Hollywood Writers’ Strike

WGAE and WGAW members on strike in 2007 Photo : Bryan Beder ( Getty Images )

As the Writers Guild Of America prepares to resume negotiations With the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, many in the industry are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

SpeakLos Angeles Times, studios, networks and TV producers are preparing for a possible walkout by accelerating production schedules, stockpiling scripts and relying on international productions. Filming times for shows were increased and writers’ rooms opened early to secure scripts for future seasons. Some networks have renewed series earlier than usual to start production, such as NBC quantum leap.

In anticipation of the worst, it’s been a bit crazy to secure content ahead of negotiations, which begin March 20 before the contract expires on May 1. The writers aren’t the only ones working in Hollywood with contracts running out this year; unions overseeing actors and directors will also begin new negotiations ahead of the June 1 deadline, in what is expected to be a difficult and complicated process.

If the 10,000 unionized writers stage a walkout as part of the bargaining process, scripted TV production would effectively shut down on everything from sitcoms to late-night shows. show. On the movie side, feature films already have longer production times, which gives them a bit more leeway than scripted TV.

In many ways, previous strikes, as well as the shutdown that occurred as a result of COVID-19, gave studios a roadmap for dealing with a work stoppage. Nevertheless, a long strike would end up delaying premiere times and, depending on the directors’ and actors’ schedules, would cause production to completely collapse. As an alternative, reality TV projects offer studios a way to fill gaps in paused production.

As always, a strike is not an inevitable part of contract negotiations and usually depends on the reluctance of the company. guarantee its employees a decent salary, reasonable benefits and consider them as human beings with needs and rights. The streaming era has dramatically changed the industry over the past decade, and writers are seeks to reevaluate how they are compensated as the residues continue to be depleted. In preparation for our potential future, let’s look back 15 years to the last time writers came out of their bedrooms.

The last writers’ strike happened 100 days in 2007-08from November 5 to 12 February. The strike led to the complete shutdown of programs such as saturday night livewhich took place without new episode for the duration of the strike, dismiss many employees In the process. Late night TV hosts were placed in the front line of the strike and pushed to make difficult decisions about well-being of their non-union staff, most returning to their shows without writers after an extended hiatus. As the strike continued, Jay LenoConan OBrienAnd David Letterman all paid their non- strikers out of their own pockets in the face of layoffs.

Several scripted shows, such as Bryan Fullers grow daisies, were taken to their knees by the strike. Fullers’ whimsical procedural show featuring Lee Pace received an order for the full season just days before the strike. With only nine of the allotted 22 episodes written by the time of November 5, Fuller had to cut the season short and edit the ninth episode into a finale far too soon. When spring marked the end of the strike, the show had been unable to return with the same momentum and was subsequently cancelled. by ABC. Of course, we understand and support the writers’ strike, but knowing that we missed ( at least) 13 episodes of grow daisies it’s still painful.

grow daisies was far from alone in airing a truncated season, featuring popular shows such as Lost, Friday night lightsGossip Girl, Heroes, Breaking Bad, And 30 Rock also dragging with shortened seasons, resulting in several inconsistent storylines and rushed endings. However, some shows ended up being saved on their own, with breaking Bad avoiding the death of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) due to his shortened first season.

While a shutdown at the end of March would leave many awards ceremonies in the clear this year, the 2007 walkout disrupted the entire awards cycle, with many organizations pressured to cancel events. Ceremonies such as the SAG Awards and the Film Independent The Spirit Awards received waivers from the WGA to hire writers due to their previous solidarity with union efforts. However, the Golden Globes ceremony was canceled and reduced to a press conference after his waiver failed. The Oscars were lucky, as the strike ended just 12 days before its airtime.

As mentioned above, reality TV offer a crutch to studios still looking to produce series, and 2008 saw the increase in audience many reality TV shows, including Donald Trumps The Celebrity Apprentice. Other shows like The Incredible Race, American Idol, and the first season of keeping up with the Kardashians greatly benefited from the lack of competition from scripted programs.

Finally, after several months of hiatus, some authors began to create other forms of content outside the studio. 30 Rock cast members performed live shows on the picket lines and Joss Whedon self-funded the internet production, Dr. Horrible Sing-Along Blog, with Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Fillion, Felicia Day and Simon Helberg. Concerning the possibility of a writer strike in 2023, there are some things we know to be true: the writers are incredibly creative and rambling, cutthroat negotiators and essential to the programming we know and love.