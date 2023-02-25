Russell Council votes on Entertainment District | News

RUSSEL Russell City Council voted 5-1 on Thursday to get the ball rolling on creating a downtown entertainment district, similar to the arrangement finalized earlier this year.

The Entertainment District would make way for liquor to be sold on the streets of Russell during special events for brick-and-mortar establishments inside the neighborhood.

Like at Ashland, people will be given special mugs and wristbands and are only allowed to consume their drinks in a designated area during these specific events.

Russell City Attorney Tracy Frye said the ordinance was not finalized, with hours of operation and areas still up in the air. She also said that the tourist attraction anchoring the Ashland district is the Paramount has yet to be decided.

Eridanus, the downtown microbrewery, is said to be the only establishment in the neighborhood to serve alcohol and bracelets. Owners Kristin and Justin Matthews said they would take proceeds from wristband sales and donate them to the town’s tourism office.

Matthews said a study of cities in Maryland with similar demographics showed the creation of three to seven jobs for and between $100,000 and $300,000 in economic impact from entertainment districts. Towns he cited included Grantsville and Cumberland, located in rural western Maryland (very Appalachian), and Elkton, just outside the state capital, Annapolis.

Events offered included farmers markets and other city events.

Councilor Don Fraley said the Entertainment District will not lead to more drinking than is already happening. He said that during his time as mayor there was resistance to restaurants serving alcohol in Russell, but people still went to Ashland to dine at restaurants serving alcohol.

Mayor Ron Simpson said when the city was wet the vote was 2 to 1.

Councilor Kay Thompson said she spoke with downtown business owners and found 95 per cent were in favor.

Councilwoman Ruth Hopkins said she did not believe alcohol was the way to increase business downtown and voted against the measure.

I’m torn, because I support downtown redevelopment, but we have ARC (Addiction Recovery Care) going up the hill and supporting booze here, she said.

Councilman Butch Meadows said he was hesitant when Eridanus came to town, but after watching them operate for a year, he saw no problem with them.

Here are some other highlights from the city council meeting:

City Council approved new garbage rates, resulting in an overall $2 increase in monthly garbage service and a doubling from $6 to $12 for recycling. This was in line with the contract the board voted in favor of Rumpke last month.

City Council has approved a proposal from Matthews, who also runs a tea shop called Appalachian Folkology and Carly Stout, who runs a plant business called Sage and Root, to seek grants to restore the old switch tower in the center -city. Currently, both companies have a lease with the city to use the buildings. The two said they would raise money for the renovations and also help renovate the caboose, to be used as rental space.

Hopkins said after filing his plea for needed equipment at the Russell Senior Center, Lowes donated an oven and Addiction Recovery Care donated a dishwasher. She said they needed someone to clean up and they were still looking for a computer and new flooring.

The city has approved a resolution to pave Russell Road, the road that runs behind Lowes.