Southern California revels in rare snowfall as winter storm intensifies

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) – A slow-moving winter storm intensified over California on Friday, triggering the first blizzard warning for parts of the Los Angeles area in 30 years and creating the extraordinary sight of swirling snowflakes around the iconic Hollywood sign.

Snow and freezing rain pushed into the Golden State from the north, where it dumped about 10 inches (25 cm) of powder on Portland, Oregon, earlier in the week. California snow was heaviest in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and Coast Mountains.

But even residents of the low-lying foothills of California’s central coast and San Francisco Bay Area woke up Friday morning to 1 to 3 inches of snow.

“The last time we saw snow like this at low elevations was in 2011,” said Sarah McCorkle, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist in Monterey, Calif. “It’s a relatively rare event.”

San Francisco also broke a 132-year record for the lowest February 24 temperature ever documented as the mercury dropped to 39 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) on Friday morning, one degree lower than the previous record set in 1891. , McCorkle said.

The storm is expected to strengthen Friday and persist over California through Saturday, the NWS said.

A huge low-pressure system originating in the Arctic was responsible for the unusual conditions, said Bryan Jackson, forecaster at the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

In Southern California, “this is a rare case of a cold, large storm,” Jackson said.

In a sight that must have delighted many Angelenos, snowflakes even fell around the Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee in the hills above the city, known for its sunny days and palm trees.

At an elevation of 1,500 feet (457 meters), the sign — with its giant white block lettering visible for miles around the city — was near the threshold for snow formation during the storm, Jackson said.

Craig Robert Young, an actor who starred in the TV series “Charmed” and “The Last Ship”, lives in Hollywood Hills within sight of the famous sign. He said he was surprised to see snow swirling there.

“I moved here from the UK 20 years ago and haven’t seen snow since,” said Young, 46. “I actually had a snowball fight. It took me back to my childhood.”

[1/7]The Hollywood sign is seen through a mixture of fog and dusty snow during a rare cold winter storm in the Los Angeles area, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2023. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

In neighboring San Bernardino County, the sheriff’s office posted a video clip on Twitter showing deputies lying in the snow, flapping their arms and legs to make “snow angels”, while urging residents to stay safe. off the roads.

‘AT HEAVEN’S MERCY’

Snowy road conditions and high winds prompted the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and state transportation officials to close Interstate 5, a major freeway connecting Los Angeles to points north, along a 64.4 km stretch of mountain known as the Grapevine.

It was unclear how long the closure would last, according to CHP officer Anthony Daulton.

“We are at the mercy of heaven right now,” he said.

A separate storm that hit the U.S. Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes regions earlier this week spread into the Atlantic Friday after crossing New England, the weather service said. More than 750,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Michigan, were left without power.

Even before the latest storm, much of California experienced an unusually rainy and cold winter, starting with a series of deadly “atmospheric river” storms that triggered widespread flooding, downed trees and triggered mudslides. in a state long plagued by drought and wildfires.

Powerful winter storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change and are becoming more frequent and intense, experts say.

In Los Angeles County on Friday, a blizzard warning was issued for the San Gabriel Mountains north of the city – the first in the Los Angeles area since 1989 – with 2 to 5 feet (60 to 152 cm) of snow forecast above an elevation of 4,500 feet (1,370 meters), the weather service said. Seven feet (2.1 meters) of snow could accumulate in some places with winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h).

Big Bear Lake in San Bernardino County already has 28 inches (71 cm) of snow on the ground, Jackson said — with more to come.

Torrential rains posed a different problem over large swathes of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where a flash flood warning was posted until 10 p.m. Friday night.

Heavy downpours will flood many parts of California through Saturday, the weather service said. Two to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 cm) are predicted for Los Angeles and San Bernardino, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

More than 120,000 California homes and businesses, mostly in the northern part of the state, were without power Friday, according to Poweroutage.us.

Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Rich McKay in Atlanta; edited by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot

