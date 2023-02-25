Entertainment
Southern California revels in rare snowfall as winter storm intensifies
LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 (Reuters) – A slow-moving winter storm intensified over California on Friday, triggering the first blizzard warning for parts of the Los Angeles area in 30 years and creating the extraordinary sight of swirling snowflakes around the iconic Hollywood sign.
Snow and freezing rain pushed into the Golden State from the north, where it dumped about 10 inches (25 cm) of powder on Portland, Oregon, earlier in the week. California snow was heaviest in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and Coast Mountains.
But even residents of the low-lying foothills of California’s central coast and San Francisco Bay Area woke up Friday morning to 1 to 3 inches of snow.
“The last time we saw snow like this at low elevations was in 2011,” said Sarah McCorkle, a National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist in Monterey, Calif. “It’s a relatively rare event.”
San Francisco also broke a 132-year record for the lowest February 24 temperature ever documented as the mercury dropped to 39 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) on Friday morning, one degree lower than the previous record set in 1891. , McCorkle said.
Latest updates
See 2 more stories
The storm is expected to strengthen Friday and persist over California through Saturday, the NWS said.
A huge low-pressure system originating in the Arctic was responsible for the unusual conditions, said Bryan Jackson, forecaster at the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.
In Southern California, “this is a rare case of a cold, large storm,” Jackson said.
In a sight that must have delighted many Angelenos, snowflakes even fell around the Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee in the hills above the city, known for its sunny days and palm trees.
At an elevation of 1,500 feet (457 meters), the sign — with its giant white block lettering visible for miles around the city — was near the threshold for snow formation during the storm, Jackson said.
Craig Robert Young, an actor who starred in the TV series “Charmed” and “The Last Ship”, lives in Hollywood Hills within sight of the famous sign. He said he was surprised to see snow swirling there.
“I moved here from the UK 20 years ago and haven’t seen snow since,” said Young, 46. “I actually had a snowball fight. It took me back to my childhood.”
In neighboring San Bernardino County, the sheriff’s office posted a video clip on Twitter showing deputies lying in the snow, flapping their arms and legs to make “snow angels”, while urging residents to stay safe. off the roads.
‘AT HEAVEN’S MERCY’
Snowy road conditions and high winds prompted the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and state transportation officials to close Interstate 5, a major freeway connecting Los Angeles to points north, along a 64.4 km stretch of mountain known as the Grapevine.
It was unclear how long the closure would last, according to CHP officer Anthony Daulton.
“We are at the mercy of heaven right now,” he said.
A separate storm that hit the U.S. Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes regions earlier this week spread into the Atlantic Friday after crossing New England, the weather service said. More than 750,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Michigan, were left without power.
Even before the latest storm, much of California experienced an unusually rainy and cold winter, starting with a series of deadly “atmospheric river” storms that triggered widespread flooding, downed trees and triggered mudslides. in a state long plagued by drought and wildfires.
Powerful winter storms, interspersed with extreme heat and dry spells, are symptoms of climate change and are becoming more frequent and intense, experts say.
In Los Angeles County on Friday, a blizzard warning was issued for the San Gabriel Mountains north of the city – the first in the Los Angeles area since 1989 – with 2 to 5 feet (60 to 152 cm) of snow forecast above an elevation of 4,500 feet (1,370 meters), the weather service said. Seven feet (2.1 meters) of snow could accumulate in some places with winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h).
Big Bear Lake in San Bernardino County already has 28 inches (71 cm) of snow on the ground, Jackson said — with more to come.
Torrential rains posed a different problem over large swathes of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, where a flash flood warning was posted until 10 p.m. Friday night.
Heavy downpours will flood many parts of California through Saturday, the weather service said. Two to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 cm) are predicted for Los Angeles and San Bernardino, increasing the risk of flash flooding.
More than 120,000 California homes and businesses, mostly in the northern part of the state, were without power Friday, according to Poweroutage.us.
Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Rich McKay in Atlanta; edited by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/blizzard-warnings-extend-into-southern-california-snowflakes-brush-hollywood-2023-02-24/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Norwegian child protection case becomes a Bollywood film: catastrophic consequences
- Think PM Modi will bail out Pakistan
- Australia take on resurgent South Africa women’s team in T20 World Cup cricket final
- Pollster shows how Russians feel about their economy
- Widespread drug-resistant dysentery rises in US
- Interpersonal variability of the human gut virome confounds disease signal detection in IBD
- Bollywood’s new anti-Pakistan film Martin casts Islamabad as a wasteland
- Monitoring and Immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Laboratory Rhesus Monkeys (Macaca mulatta)
- Folk veteran Iris DeMent shows us the “world” she worked onExBulletin
- Cleveland Clinic conducts first HIV-to-HIV-positive kidney transplant case
- Long Covid more than doubles risk of heart complications: Study | Health
- Bollywood celebrities who married their childhood sweethearts