List of volunteers | Entertainment News

The following organizations rely on volunteers. Call The Daily Star at 607-441-7206 to make additions or changes to this list.
ENTERTAINMENT
Catskill Symphony Orchestra, PO Box 14, Oneonta, NY 13820. Executive Director Ryan West Geraghty. 607-436-2670, [email protected]
Upstate New York Classical Guitar Society, 627 Flax Island Road, Otego, NY 13825, [email protected], 607-327-2728.
Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Volunteers wanted to help in the gallery, with publicity and opening receptions during shows. Chairman of the Board Jim Maloney. 607-432-2070. www.caoneonta.org.
Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326. Janet Erway. 607-547-9777, [email protected]
Cooperstown Concert Series, PO Box 624, Cooperstown, NY 13326. 607-547-1812, [email protected]
Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St., Oneonta, NY 13820, 607-431-2080, [email protected]
Friends of Music, PO Box 295, Stamford, NY 12167.
Friends of Oneonta Theatre, President Bob Brzozowski, [email protected], 607-287-8483.
Glimmerglass Opera Guild, PO Box 191, Cooperstown, NY 13326. 607-547-0700, [email protected]
MURAL (Mount Utsayantha Regional Arts League), Box 192, Stamford, NY 12167.
Oneonta Concert Association, PO Box 244, Oneonta, NY 13820, [email protected]
Orpheus Theatre, PO Box 1014, Oneonta, NY 13820. Adrienne Wise, Office Manager. 607-432-1800, [email protected]
Sing a Song of Broadway & Co., 22-26 Watkins Ave., Oneonta, NY 13820. Backstage, artistic, technical, box office and publicity volunteers needed. Greg Langdon, production manager. 607-287-8669, [email protected]
West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith, NY 13757. Executive Director Saira McLaren, 607-278-5454, [email protected]