Here are all the actors leaving “Sex Education”

Sex education is set to return for a fourth season on Netflix, and while a release date is yet to be confirmed, it should arrive later this year.

The shows’ third season aired in 2021, with a fourth season confirmed shortly after. It began filming last August, welcoming a number of new cast members.

However, not everyone will return and for some series favorites, the fourth season will be their last. Check below to see who is leaving, returning, and joining the Netflix series.

Who leaves Sex education?

Emma Mackey, who has starred as Maeve Wiley on the Netflix show since its first season, recently confirmed that the fourth episode will be her last.

Talk toRadio schedules at the 2023 BAFTAs, Mackey revealed she wrapped filming for season four in early February, adding that she would reprise her role if a fifth season materialized.

Season 5? I just finished the fourth last week! she says. No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I said goodbye to Maeve.

It comes after she saysRadio schedulesbefore that she is not in [season four] as regularly as the other seasons.

Ncuti Gatwa, who recently became the 15th Doctor Whois also expected to leave the series at the end of the fourth season.

Earlier this month, the actor shared a post on instagramfrom the door of the trailer for his character in the series, Eric Effiong, on his last day of filming.

Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength, Gatwa wrote in the caption. Co-star Aimee Lou Wood wrote in a comment: My heart hurts so much.

Simone Ashley, who played Olivia Hanan for three seasons, previously confirmed she won’t be returning for season four.

During an appearance on This morningshe said she was “a Bridgerton girl now”, after landing the role of Kate Sharma in the Netflix period drama.

Another star who won’t be returning for the new season is Patricia Allison, who played Ola Nyman. In an interview withCapital XTRA last year she said: “I enjoyed being on Sex Education and playing Ola so much but unfortunately I won’t be joining the team for season four. Sorry to have to tell you guys this.

His on-screen girlfriend Tanya Reynolds, who played Lily Iglehart, also said goodbye to the show, telling Radio schedules“It’s just the natural progression of these shows. When you have such large ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let go of a few older characters to make room for new ones, which is absolutely the right thing, as it should be.

Rakhee Thakra, who played English teacher Emily Sands, will also not return for the fourth season.

I’m not part of the new series, she saidSunday of the Daily Stars, before adding: I can’t really say why. But I’m so proud of the show and grateful to have been a part of something so important. There’s nothing wrong with Sex education.

who returns for Sex education season 4?

As mentioned, Mackey and Gatwa will be back for one final season. Other cast members include Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro.

Who joins the Sex education discard?

While fans will be sad to say goodbye to a number of their favorite characters, the series is also expected to feature some big names.

Schitt’s Creek Actor Dan Levy has joined the cast as Maeve’s American University tutor Mr. Molloy, while Jodie Turner-Smith is also expected to feature, after being invited to the show by Gatwa.

Speaking on the BAFTA red carpet, the Anne Boleynstar said, “You may or may not see me on a little Netflix show calledSex education. First of all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who I die for him and he is my favorite character in the show.

“So when he called me and asked me to do it, I was like, I don’t care how much they pay, I’m doing it.”

Also joining the cast of season four isDoctor Whos Thaddea Graham, alongside Marie Reuther (Suicide bomber) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix