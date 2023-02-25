Pilot aborts Hollywood Burbank airport landing in latest close-up incident





Comment this story Comment Federal investigators said Friday they are investigating an incident at California’s Hollywood Burbank airport in which the crew of a Mesa Airlines flight were forced to abort a landing after air traffic controllers cleared another plane to take off in front of him. No one was injured in Wednesday’s incident, which is the latest security breach involving aircraft at the nations airports. The series of close calls has prompted questions from lawmakers and comes as a first hearing is scheduled for President Bidens’ nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Biden taps Denver airport chief to be next FAA administrator In the latest near miss, an air traffic controller cleared a SkyWest Airlines Embraer E175 to take off from runway 33 at around 6:55 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to preliminary information from the FAA. At the same time, a Mesa Bombardier CRJ900 about 2.1 km from the runway was preparing to land, the FAA said. The pilot of the Mesa flight aborted the landing and climbed. The SkyWest aircraft continued to depart, triggering an automated alert on the Mesa aircraft’s flight deck. The controller then ordered the Mesa flight crew to follow a path away from the other aircraft. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday it had opened an investigation into the incident. The NTSB investigated the Feb. 22 runway incursion at Bob Hope Burbank Airport that occurred when a Skywest Embraer 175 was taking off from Runway 33 while a Mesa Airlines CRJ9 was executing a go-around initiated by the pilot while on approach to land on the same runway. No damage or injuries reported. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 24, 2023 The incident at the airport about 15 miles north of downtown Los Angeles follows several others that have occurred in recent months. On February 4, air traffic controllers cleared a FedEx cargo plane to land on the same runway where a Southwest Airlines plane was taking off. The planes approached within 100 feet of each other. On January 13, an incident at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport involving an American Airlines plane and a Delta Air Lines flight pushed the planes about 1,400 feet away. The Delta flight had accelerated to around 185 km/h before aborting its takeoff attempt following an urgent warning from air traffic controllers, the NTSB said. At Honolulus Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on January 23, a United Airlines plane crossed a runway as a small Cessna landed. In a December incident at a Maui airport, a United Airlines flight bound for San Francisco plunged 1,400 feet into the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff, flight tracking data shows, during a another incident that sparked a federal investigation. The series of incidents prompted Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen in recent days to call for an industry-wide safety summit. Nolen, who appeared before a Senate panel reviewing security incidents, including the failure of a key FAA pilot information system, sought to assure members of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee that the national airspace system is secure. Even so, Nolen said, safety is something we don’t take for granted. Concerns about the FAA’s ability to keep national airspace safe come as the agency has been without permanent direction for about a year. Some Republicans have raised concerns about Bidens’ nominee for the job, Philip A. Washington, arguing he doesn’t have enough aviation experience. Washington was named general manager of Denver International Airport in 2021, but has spent much of his career in transit. After security blackouts and blackout, FAA chief seeks to reassure public A audience before the appointment of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Washington is set for Wednesday. The agency has made preventing incidents known as runway incursions a long-standing priority, but recent episodes have raised questions about the effectiveness of FAA efforts. According to agency data, some airports have reported dozens of runway incursions over the past 10 to 15 years. Last year, the FAA recorded 1,732 such incursions, though they varied widely in severity. The NTSB released a preliminary report report Thursday during the Honolulu incident, which noted the two planes approached within 1,173 feet. There were no injuries and no damage was done to either aircraft.

