Friday Night Funk – Daily Sundial





Photo courtesy of CSUN Black Scholars Matter.

CSUN Black Scholars Matter is hosting a Funk Karaoke Night on February 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the University Student Union’s Thousand Oaks Room. This is the first BSM event of the year, and students are invited to celebrate their favorite black artists by singing their songs and sharing information about the impact these artists have had on the black community. BSM is an extension of the CSUNs Bridge to the Future scholars program led by sociology professor David Boyns. The program was created to provide students at Canoga Park High School with a tuition-free CSUN education and extra help, removing many barriers to academic success, according to CSUN today. [The program] is a great opportunity for young scholars,” Bryan Arevalo, BSM PR and Marketing Manager, told CSUN Today. “As a CSUN alumnus, this is something I wish I had had during my university studies, support offered in the mental, intellectual, physical and spiritual realms. The BSM program, led by African studies professor Theresa White, builds on the success of the Bridge to the Future program to create something more targeted for the black community at CSUN. There aren’t many black-oriented spaces on the CSUN campus, as less than five percent of students are black/African American. This is a unique program that serves to support and increase the pool of black students at CSUN, said Patrick Anderson, BSM’s creative media editor, in a text to the Daily Sundial. The program is funded in part by Diversity, Equity and Inclusion grants. Every Friday morning, workshops for program scholars meet on campus. Deeja Ray, Outreach Coordinator for BSM, told CSUN Today that the support provided by the program has had a profound impact on children from the black community by giving them a chance to develop in various areas throughout their life. life.

