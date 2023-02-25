Hollywood Regency House Is For Sale In Palm Springs – DIRT





Located in the San Jacinto Hills overlooking the Coachella Valley, the gated community known as Southridge is Palm Springs’ most exclusive neighborhood. Included in this tract are two of John Lautner’s world famous homes – the Arthur Elrod residence, made famous since its appearance in the James Bond film ‘Diamonds Are Forever’, and the impressive Bob and Dolores Hope House – as well as two residences designed by famed desert modernist Hugh Kaptur, one of which belonged to Steve McQueen and the other to William Holden. Another of the remarkable residences of the small enclave is that carried out in 1971 by the architect Charles DuBois. Born in the hamlet of Mexico, New York, in 1903, Du Bois began his career as a draftsman in the prestigious firms of walker and iron and Horatio W. Bishop before opening his own office on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood in 1938. He also spent a few years working as a senior set designer for MGM during World War II, an experience that undoubtedly informed the theatrical bent of his residential designs, which include the exaggerated A-frames known as “Swiss Misses” found in the Vista Las Palmas development of Palm Springs. Unlike the examples of organic modernism produced by Lautner and Kaptur, which mimic and merge with their rugged surroundings, the Hollywood Regency-style residence Du Bois produced in Southridge sees no need to hide its light under the proverbial bushel. That goes double for the home’s interior, which underwent a makeover in 2005 by a prolific interior designer. Carleton Varneya protege of Dorothy Draper whose flamboyant styles earned him the nickname “Mr. Color.” As detailed in a 2008 feature in Architectural Digest, Varney’s redesign of the roughly 5,000-square-foot home included converting a bedroom and office into an expanded kitchen and butler’s pantry. Other alterations and embellishments included covering the walls of the entrance hall in an emerald green banana leaf print mural and – no surprise since both Varney and Draper were adamant that the vertical stripes make it look n any higher room! — reinvent the breakfast room as a cabin in a tent. Additional melodramatic touches include a dazzling assortment of oversized crystal chandeliers and terrazzo tile floors. While the extravagant, bespoke design choices of the two-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home might not be everyone’s cup of oolong, surely no one could find fault with the spectacular views and colorful sunsets that are more than a match to the eye-catching interior of the house. Last sold in 2003 for $1.9 million, the 0.39 acre property is now on the market with an asking price of $4.45 million. Keith Markovitz TTK representatives at Compass hold the list.

