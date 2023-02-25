From Piku to English Vinglish, 7 Bollywood movies for a night of family ties

No life, and no movie, is complete without some juicy family drama. And Bollywood has given us some truly unforgettable and iconic family films, which we love to revisit again and again.

To help you enjoy top-notch entertainment for a fun family night out, here is a list of the top seven Bollywood movies:



Hush chup ke







UTV Movies

Let’s start with one of the most beloved classics. Hush chup ke is a 2006 comedy-drama directed by famous Priyadarshan. The film is packed with stellar performances from Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri and Anupam Kher.

Despite his patriarchal and conservative roots, Hush chup ke is sure to leave you in stitches with its hilarious comedy scenes even today. So, don’t forget to hit record on your phone and capture your family in a roar of laughter while streaming this movie.

English vinglish



Hope Productions

English vinglish is a delightful 2012 comedy-drama directed by Gauri Shinde. Starring Sridevi as Shashi Godbole, the film follows the story of a woman who loves to cook. As she has to endure her family’s teasing about her lack of English proficiency, she decides to enroll in an English class to prove her worth.

The film humorously and emotionally deals with the complex relationships between parents and their children, a husband and his wife, a woman and society. The film is further enhanced by Amitabh Bachchan’s cameo.

Watch it not only for the heartfelt plot, but also for Sridevi’s extraordinary acting, which will transport your parents back to when they watched his films in their youth. Listen to the stories and memories they share as they reminisce about classic movies of their time.

fig







MSM Movies



The 2015 comedy-drama film, fig, directed by the extraordinary Shoojit Sircar, features the trio of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan. Due to its simplicity and resemblance to reality, it successfully appeals to viewers.

An endearing story of a family battling constipation, this film will have you laughing, loving and crying all at once and leaving you thinking about the fleetingness of life but the abiding love for your parents.

Dil Dhadakne Do



Excel Entertainment

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do is a visual delight with a star-studded cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, with voice-over by Aamir Khan.

JDD is an incredibly entertaining family drama that perfectly captures the subtle nuances of a dysfunctional family striving to act normal, or rather “happy and sedentary” while pursuing activities that will maintain their status in the eyes of the outside world. So, gather your family for a night of cinematic fun, as Zoya Akhtar rarely disappoints its viewers.

Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)







Dharma Productions

Kapoor & Sons is a quintessential family drama film directed by Shakun Batra. This 2016 Bollywood classic is an emotionally charged masterpiece that depicts the beauty and complexity of family struggles that none of us can ever escape. With its richly woven narrative, it’s one of the most realistic stories ever seen on the big screen.

The most impressive aspect of the film is how it weaves its layers so tightly that as the climax approaches, they unfold like a thrilling roller coaster ride, allowing us to bond deeply to the characters on screen. So, give it a try and you’re sure to cherish watching it!

The sky is pink



Movies RSVP

A remarkable mix of sadness and hilarity, The sky is pink is a 2019 romantic comedy-drama film that tells an extraordinary true story. Written and directed by Shonali Bose, the film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. It follows the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a daughter with severe combined immunodeficiency and pulmonary fibrosis, and her parents, Aditi and Niren, as they struggle to cope with her illness and maintain their married life. .

This moving film will take you on a roller coaster of emotions, making it a unique and unforgettable experience. The best aspect is its ability to make viewers laugh despite its tragic undertone.

Bye







Balaji Movies

Bye, a 2022 family comedy-drama written and directed by Vikas Bahl, has Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in its star cast. A roller coaster of emotions, this film has the ability to move audiences with its heartwarming and heartbreaking moments. With its unique portrayal of family dynamics in contemporary times, the film manages to capture the complexities of life, love, parents, siblings, and more.

The second half is a little weak and the overall tone can be slightly depressing. However, the film is worth watching despite its flaws, especially for Sunil Grover’s flawless supporting role. You can definitely consider giving it a shot!