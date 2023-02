The Star Trek actor will narrate a musical performance at the McKnight Center | News

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University has announced that Curtis On Tour will perform on March 24. The program includes classical masterpieces as well as recently commissioned works and features Stravinsky’s theatrical work The Soldiers Tale. Actor John de Lancie will narrate the story. The Soldiers Tale is a thrilling tale of trickery and magic, brought to life by the acclaimed voice acting of Lancies. The famous actor has appeared in numerous TV shows including Star Trek: The Next Generation, Breaking Bad, CSI and more. He has been recognized for his voice work by numerous awards. Also performing are David Shifrin, clarinet; Soovin Kim, violin; William McGregor, double bass; and five students from the Curtis Institute. The Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia educates and trains exceptionally gifted young musicians to engage a local and global community through the highest artistic standards. Curtis on Tour is the Nina von Maltzahn world touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music. Rooted in schools, learn by doing philosophy, the tours showcase extraordinary emerging artists alongside famous alumni and faculty. In addition to the concert, a pre-concert discussion is planned as well as a free performance for Grade 8 and 9 students from Stillwater Public Schools. Our Preludes program is a wonderful way to enhance the concert experience, said Mark Blakeman, executive director of Marivlynn and Carl Thoma of the McKnight Center. This is a casual 30-minute conversation between Dr. Thomas Lanners of OSU and distinguished guests Micah Gleason, conductor, and David Shifrin. They will give you an overview of the program which will help you deepen your musical understanding and increase your enjoyment of the concert. The program includes: Viet Cuong Well-Groomed for solo snare drum Francis Poulenc Sonata for clarinet and bassoon Eugène Ysa Sonata No. 6 in E major Nicholas DiBerardino Darmok & Jalad Igor Stravinsky LHistoire du Soldat (The Soldiers Tale) Tickets for the March 24 concert are on sale now. The “Préludes” pre-concert conversation and masterclasses are free. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.mcknightcenter.org or contact the box office at 405-744-9999.

