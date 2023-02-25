New this week: ‘True Lies’, Wallen and ‘Creed’ film fest | Entertainment

Here’s a curated collection from the Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s coming to TV, streaming services, and music and video game platforms this week.
Morgan Wallen is back with new music lots of music. One Thing at a Time has 36 songs, including Man Made a Bar with Eric Church. His sister, Ashlyne, joins him on Outlook. This record represents the last years of my life, the ups and downs, says Wallen in his announcement. (Some of the lows include being reprimanded for being caught using a racial slur.) Early singles include You the proof And Thought you should know. The album ends with the tune Dying Man and the lyrics: Codeine, it got Elvis/Whiskey, it got Hank/I always thought somethin like that/Might send me on my way. The album is out Friday, March 3.
Willie Nelson is approaching his 90th birthday later this year with a lot going on, he just won a Grammy for best country album, he’s part of the 2023 nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and he has a new album: I Dont Know a Thing About Love. Nelson and his band have recorded new renditions of 10 classic compositions written by legendary American songwriter Harlan Howard. The songs include Broken, the story of a land-poor farmer lamenting his overdue bills, crop failures, and other financial troubles while maintaining a sense of hope for the future.
A huge box set celebrating the musical bond between Burt Bacharach and Elvis Costello now serves as a memorial to Bacharach, the iconic composer who died earlier this month. The Songs of Bacharach & Costello is a comprehensive 45-song set that includes live performances by Bacharach and Costello performing several songs from the Painted From Memory album and three rare and previously unreleased live performances from 1998 and 1999, including a gripping and captivating In The Darkest Place. The collection will be available in a variety of formats, including streaming starting Friday, March 3.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis never made a sequel to their 1994 action comedy film True Lies, directed by James Cameron, but CBS has a new TV series with the same title inspired by the movie. Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga now co-star as Harry and Helen Tasker. Harry is a secret international spy who claims to have a career in computers that takes him on the road a lot. During a mission to Paris doubled as a romantic getaway for the couple, Harry’s double life is exposed and she must join the team. true lies, executive produced by Cameron, debuts Wednesday on CBS.
Alaska Daily, the ABC drama created by “Spotlight” director and co-writer Tom McCarthy and starring Hilary Swank, returns from hiatus on Thursday. The series follows the staff of a struggling Alaskan newspaper including new star reporter Eileen Fitzgerald , was hired to join an ongoing investigation into murdered Native women, and draws inspiration from the decades-old problem of missing and murdered Alaskan Native women.
Amazon has adapted Daisy Jones and the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel in a limited series debuting Friday, March 3. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as the lead singers of a 1970s rock band who make great music together but behind the scenes they’re either against each other’s throats or trying to fight their feelings. The story traces the band’s beginnings, fame, and abrupt breakup with flashes to older versions of the characters retconning the story. Media company Reese Witherspoons, Hello Sunshine, executive produce.
Times were tough in China at the end of the 2nd century, with the late Han dynasty struggling to hold on to control as rebels rose. Add dragons, demons and other mythical monsters and you have the gory setting of Koei Tecmos Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Your character is a nameless warrior just trying to stay alive in the midst of all the chaos. You’ve got some crazy martial arts skills and a handful of magic spells, and if things get hairy, you can summon your own supernatural beast. Wo Long comes from Japans Team Ninja, developers of the brutal Ninja hack-and-slash classics Gaiden and Nioh. Get ready to wreak havoc on Friday, March 3 on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox X/S/One, and PC.