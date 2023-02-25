1970s Bollywood diva wins hearts of Gen Z online

Zeenat Aman created waves with her Instagram debut

Actor. Mother. maverick.

That’s how Zeenat Aman, who captivated Indians in the 1970s with her avant-garde style and unconventional roles in Bollywood, described herself on Instagram earlier this month, when she performed there. his beginnings.

The 71-year-old has only posted a dozen times so far – mostly photos of herself with thoughts on aging, her checkered career and her pet dog Lily – but her presence captured people’s attention and imagination.

Her first posts were photos of herself taken by a young female photographer in the “comfort of [her] Dressed in comfortable linen overalls and perched on a stool near a sunny spot, Aman ruminated in her caption on how dominant the male gaze was in films and fashion in the 1970s.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CojhetgL5qH/

“During my career, I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s look, however, is different… No light, no make-up artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a beautiful sunny afternoon together,” she wrote.

The post has since been shared thousands of times on social media platforms, with Aman being praised for sparking a meaningful conversation in the easiest way.

But the most remarkable part of his Instagram debut is that an actor whose most memorable performances came four decades ago managed to connect almost instantly with a much younger audience. Even millennials — who would typically prefer memes, hyperbole, and reels — say they appreciate its deep and thoughtful captions.

As one user put it, “The Metaverse can be a quiet, graceful space, if you want it to be. Zeenat Aman showed us how.”

Of course, Aman is no stranger to fame and attention, good and bad.

She was already a successful model when she started her career in Bollywood in 1971 with a small role in a movie called Hulchul.

That same year, she was catapulted to dizzying stardom with her performance in the hit film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, where she played a naive, drug-addicted young florist.

The story continues

From blowing smoke rings in crowded, dark theaters to dancing in skimpy tie-dye dresses with hippies, Aman — and the movie — transformed women’s fashion in the film industry. In the years to come, Aman would continue to be a pioneer, experimenting with roles well ahead of their time.

She wasn’t a traditional Bollywood heroine – her unconventional good looks, daring fashion choices and outspokenness stood out too much. But the public loved him.

Aman has worked with several top actors such as superstar Dev Anand

She was also very self-aware. “In the world of commercial Hindi cinema, it’s very easy to get stuck with labels. Notice that women have one very specific thing to do: sing songs, look pretty,” she told the BBC. in 2013.

“Gradually I even got absorbed into the mainstream, but towards the second half of my career I made films that had different roles.”

She really did. From Sheetal in Roti Kapda aur Makaan (1974), which chooses a wealthy, suave man over her unemployed boyfriend, to Bharti, a rape survivor seeking justice in Insaf Ka Tarasu (1980), Aman has consistently pushed back against limits of cinema and also inspired many women to do the same in their lives.

Her most controversial role was in 1978 – Satyam Shivam Sundaram sparked a wave of controversy due to the rare outfits worn by Aman’s character, Roopa, and an intimate scene between her and actor Shashi Kapoor.

In one of her Instagram posts, Aman revisited the controversy by sharing a photo of herself taken during a camera test for the film.

“I have always been very amused by accusations of obscenity, because I couldn’t find anything obscene in the human body…Rupa’s sensuality was not the heart of the plot, but a part of it. here,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CotqvNrrX_Z/

Aman’s “Western image” has been hotly debated throughout his career, but the actor has remained comfortable in his own skin. She had a magnetic screen presence and conducted her life – including traumatic personal experiences – with poise.

Decades later, Aman is no longer the smoking diva at the peak of her career. But his penchant for starting conversations is unchanged.

On Instagram, the actress is charming and down-to-earth as she reminisces about her youth and fame — not through a regret lens, but simply from the perspective of being older.

Her thoughts on not wanting to dye her hair gray struck a chord with followers. “At first, I was reluctant to stop dyeing my hair, and I was strongly advised against it… It wasn’t until I considered my own hesitations that I decided to realized that I really don’t care about supporting our society’s idolatry of youth,” she wrote. .

Message after message, Aman insists that an older woman does not lose her beauty or her agency. “Generally, as we age, men are offered gravity, but women are at best offered sympathy,” she wrote.

Being young, she adds, is wonderful. But it’s also being old.

Aman appears to be confident in herself

Some women told the BBC that Aman’s posts reminded them of their own vitality and agency.

“At a time when technology and Instagram filters are rewriting our bodies and faces, Aman — with her gorgeous silver bob and soft wrinkles — is sparking a more honest assessment of what it means to be a woman,” one fan said.

“Love how no-frills and real she is,” said another.

And these are not all thoughts of weight. The actor also includes light personal anecdotes – last week, she said she learned the meaning of the word “thirst trap” of his sons. And fans young and old adored every bit of her innocence.

As one Twitter user said, “Zeenat Aman joining Instagram is one of the best things to happen on the internet lately.”

