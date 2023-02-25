Does it signal the biggest SoCal snow event in decades?

A snowstorm in 1974 blocked traffic on Interstate 5 near Newhall. (John Malmin/Los Angeles Times)

Blizzard warnings. White watches. Avalanche threats. The alerts are surprisingly unusual for Southern California, a region typically defined by its sunshine, palm trees and temperate climate.

But Los Angeles and other neighboring counties are bracing for a blizzard not seen in decades or possibly ever.

“It could be really substantial,” said UCLA climatologist Daniel Swain. “In fact, this could be a historically significant snowfall for parts of the Southern California Mountains. This well could be the largest single-event snowfall in parts of Southern California. since the 1980s. It’s a big deal.”

The storm, which already made a mess of conditions in parts of Northern California, is expected to gain strength when it arrives in Southern California early Friday.

The “highly dynamic” system will likely bring heavy rain, high winds, thunderstorms and potential localized flooding in and around Los Angeles, Swain said. In the mountains of LA and Ventura County, snow levels could be as low as 1,500 feet around the elevation of the Hollywood sign, where residents reported a the winter mix had already landed on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a very rare occurrence,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, president of the Hollywood Sign Trust, who snowballed under the world-famous monument.

While the storm is unusual, it’s not the first time Southern California has seen snow.

Similar winter conditions occurred in 1989, the first and only other time the weather service issued a blizzard warning in the LA area when Tom Bradley was mayor of LA and gasoline was selling for around $1 a gallon. That storm dropped up to 5 inches in parts of the San Fernando and Simi Valleys, and snow was reported “from the hills of Malibu to the streets of Palm Springs,” The Times reported at the time.

Snow also made appearances in 2019, 2007, 1998, 1987 and 1974, according to the Times archives. In 1962, heavy snowfall fell in the mountains and high deserts and dusted parts of downtown and western Los Angeles before rapidly melting.

Perhaps the most famous snowstorm took place in January 1949, when several centimeters have accumulated in the area for several days. Times articles from that time described 14 inches of snow on Ventura Boulevard near Woodland Hills, a foot in Laurel Canyon and light showers around the LA Civic Center.

“The Times Switchboard received numerous calls from residents in all parts of the city reporting what they described as winter scenes ‘just like in the East,'” reads an article by 1949.

Vehicles on I-5 during the 1974 snow storm near Newhall. (John Malmin/Los Angeles Times)

What makes the current system so remarkable, however, are the potential snowfall totals in the mountains around Los Angeles, which could exceed 3 or 4 feet over a 48-hour period, or even reach 8 feet on the highs. mountain peaks. Prediction is so important that Mt. Baldy Resort, which most winters doesn’t get enough snow to run all of its trails, has closed its trails.

“A large storm system is on its way to the area,” station officials wrote. in an Instagram post. “Not only is it big, but some are calling it a potential national record maker.”

Forecasters say nearly 100 inches of fresh powder could fall on Mount Baldy and other high-altitude areas. Even places that don’t normally see snow should have powder, including up to 12 inches at elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet, and up to 4 inches at elevations between 1,500 and 2 500 feet.

The National Weather Service released blizzard warnings from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday in the mountains of Ventura, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, where heavy snowfall, strong gusty winds and “near zero visibility” are likely. A flood watch is also in effect in parts of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles through Saturday, with peak rain rates of 0.75 inches per hour possible.

“What’s really amazing are the snow totals that are projected for the Southern California Mountains and the Southern Sierra Nevada,” Swain said.

Climatologist William Patzert said several factors had to come together for such a rare event in Los Angeles.

Although many winter storms move along the Sierra’s spine and lose moisture by the time they reach southern California, the incoming low pressure system is moving down off the coast of Canada, where it is charging of Pacific humidity, he said.

Cold temperatures and strong, wet winds blowing in from the Pacific are the ingredients of blizzards for California, Patzert said.

He said the unusual pattern of “extreme volatility” this winter could be linked to fluctuations in the jet stream that began around December. The jet stream is the air current in the upper atmosphere that guides weather systems around the world.

The National Weather Service advises residents to avoid travel during the storm and to prepare for possible power outages, downed trees and other hazards, including an increased threat of avalanches.

Although some Angelenos may be tempted to head to mountainous areas to search for snow, Swain cautioned that it’s probably best to stay home.

“It’s not a weekend where you can go up and ski, no one will be able to come in or out, potentially for days,” he said. “If you live up there, be prepared for a massive amount of snow. And if you don’t live up there, know that you’re not going to go up there.”

Patzert noted that while the storms may pose immediate risks, they will likely be beneficial for recovery from dryness, after several years of prolonged drought.

“In the short term it’s dangerous, but in the long term we really needed it,” Patzert said.

“February,” he added, “came like a lamb, but goes like a lion.”

Times writer Terry Castleman and researchers Scott Wilson and Cary Schneider contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.