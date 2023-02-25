Maui County Sees Largest Vacation Rental Supply, Average Daily Rate in State: Maui Now





Last month, Maui County had the highest supply of vacation rentals and the average daily rate of the four counties, according to a state report released Thursday. Overall, vacation rentals in Hawaii reported increases in supply, demand and average daily rate (ADR), with lower occupancy, last month compared to January 2022. Compared to January 2019 before the pandemic, ADR was higher in January 2023, but vacation rental supply, demand and occupancy were weaker. The vacation rental data was released Thursday in the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s Vacation Rental Performance Report. THE ARTICLE CONTINUES UNDER THE AD THE ARTICLE CONTINUES UNDER THE AD Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply in the state with 186,500 unit nights available (+4.4% from 2022, -11.8% from 2019). Unit demand was 125,600 unit nights (+6.4% compared to 2022, -29.5% compared to 2019), i.e. an occupancy rate of 67.3% (+1.3 percentage points compared to 2022, -17.0 percentage points compared to 2019) and an ADR of $426 (+20.4% vs 2022, +49.3% vs 2019). For January, Maui County hotels reported an ADR of $635 and an occupancy rate of 67.6%. The vacation rental supply in Oahu was 187,400 available nights (+17.0% vs 2022, -27.8% vs 2019). Unit demand was 115,500 unit nights (+9.1% compared to 2022, -40.5% compared to 2019), resulting in an occupancy rate of 61.6% (-4.4 percentage points compared to 2022, -13.1 percentage points compared to 2019) with an ADR of $256 (+19.9% ​​vs 2022, +60.3% vs 2019). By comparison, hotels on Oahu reported an ADR of $280 and an occupancy rate of 74.4% for January 2023. THE ARTICLE CONTINUES UNDER THE AD The supply of vacation rentals on the island of Hawaii was 157,700 available nights (+38.6% vs 2022, -4.8% vs 2019) in January. Unit demand was 98,900 unit nights (+20.9% compared to 2022, -18.3% compared to 2019), resulting in an occupancy rate of 62.7% (-9.2 percentage points compared to 2022, -10.4 percentage points compared to 2019) with an ADR of $257 (+7.2% vs 2022, +49.3% vs 2019). Hotels on the island of Hawaii reported an ADR of $427 and an occupancy rate of 76%. Kauai had the fewest available vacation rental unit nights in January at 102,400 (+29.3% from 2022, +5.7% from 2019). Unit demand was 53,600 unit nights (+1.7% compared to 2022, -33.2% compared to 2019), resulting in an occupancy rate of 52.3% (-14.2 percentage points compared to 2022, -30.5 percentage points compared to 2019) with an ADR of $396 (+4.4% vs 2022, +40.7% vs 2019). Kauai hotels reported an ADR of $420 and an occupancy rate of 74.8%. THE ARTICLE CONTINUES UNDER THE AD In January 2023, total monthly vacation rental supply statewide was 634,000 room nights (+19.2% from 2022, -13.6% from 2019) and monthly demand was 393,500 overnight stays (+9.8% compared to 2022, -31.4% compared to 2022). 2019) (Figures 1 and 2). This combination resulted in an average monthly unit occupancy of 62.1% (-5.3 percentage points from 2022, -16.1 percentage points from 2019) for January. Hawaii hotel occupancy was 73% in January 2023. The ADR for vacation rental units statewide in January was $330 (+13.6% from 2022, +50.9% from 2019). In comparison, the ADR for hotels was $391 in January 2023. It is important to note that unlike hotels, vacation rental units are not necessarily available year-round or every day of the month and often accommodate a greater number of guests than traditional hotel rooms. The state’s DBEDT report uses data compiled by Transparent Intelligence Inc. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mauinow.com/2023/02/24/maui-county-sees-largest-vacation-rental-supply-average-daily-rate-in-the-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos