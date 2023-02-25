Why Bollywood and society must stop trivializing, normalizing and rationalizing bullying

Harassment is one of the most egregious and understated themes, as a genre of sexual harassment; and even glorified as an act of heroism in Bollywood films. Sexual harassment is not only about inappropriate touching and physical manifestations of sexual desires, but also encompasses indirect methods. Harassment is one of the most important of these indirect methods, often described as “efforts” to “impress” the other, whether male or female. Harassment constitutes obsessive-compulsive styles of “loving” another person and invades the physical and emotional intimacy of the victim.

Bollywood tropes in which a boy in love constantly chases and repeatedly tries to woo a girl are not a new concept. The man continually pursues the woman until she finally agrees and is content with him. The real problem is the fact that it is so blatant, endemic and overused, insofar as it is normalized. It may seem like a desperate, pure-hearted attempt to better express one’s true love to another on a surface level, but it’s nothing more than a problematic romanticization of “implied” consent. The problem is subtle: it worms its way into our minds, subconsciously altering our thought process, fueling the potential for malicious crimes.

The solution would seem to be a direct and firm expression of a “no”, wouldn’t it? The roots of the problem are welded much deeper than a communication gap. Even when there is a clear refusal to play the game of the whims and fantasies of so-called amorous men, the “yes” is taken for a yes, and the “no” is also taken for a yes, under the illusion of “hassee toh phasee” (she laughs, so it’s a yes) or ek ladki ke naam me bhi haan hoti hai(a girl’s no is also a yes). This not only deprives the victim of the “right” to complain, but also comes with negative slander thrown at the girl’s character. Obsessive stalkers are never at fault, it’s always clothes, thin waists or other body parts that are casually hypersexualized in the media. Movies such as Ranjhana And Kabir Singh are suitable examples of the same.

Taking a micro perspective to Bollywood tropes, one of the very first things that come to mind as an inalienable aspect of parties and other celebratory occasions is music. While the music certainly serves to lighten the mood of the occasion, we rarely make an effort to understand the relevance of the lyrics and the context for which they were originally intended.

Equally problematic is the fan-service and popularity of “item” songs; perhaps much worse in terms of porosity in the minds of modest consumers. From the discourse itself, doesn’t an “item” song seek to objectify women, simply by the nature of its nomenclature? Additionally, the cinematography and costume design in music videos feed into the visual aspect of the system, giving rise not only to the sexualization and objectification of women, but also to unrealistic body standards that branch out into an entirely different set of problems, a story for the sequel. time.

Consider taking a step back and understanding what lyrics such as Khali peeli Khali peeli ka nahi ka nahin» signal to the public? These are the very songs we dance to, due to their catchy tune, trivializing the issue, but imbibing them nonetheless in our mindset.

The worst thing about stalking is that the impact is felt by the victim, while there is no physical evidence in most cases for the aggressor to be criminally charged. Uncomfortable staring, following someone on the same path without direct contact, making inappropriate statements, are not and cannot be recorded most of the time, making this a much bigger issue than something like violence which can be explained and treated, with the help of material and visible evidence.

A person who is being stalked may or may not be in constant physical proximity to the aggressor, but the potential for harm is never zero, the constant threat to safety mentally drains the person, leading to psychologically damaging experiences including PTSD ( Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), acute anxiety, depression, agoraphobia and refusal to leave the house out of fear.

This brings me to a quote from POSH attorney Aileen Marques, “Impact is more important than intent.” Someone may not supposedly “intend” to make the victim uncomfortable, but the actual “impact” it had on them is far more crucial. It is unfortunate that although legislatures and laws have been put in place to deal with bullying issues, factors such as social stigma and involvement in legal and bureaucratic procedures still stand in the way. of those seeking redress for something as disturbing as harassment. . It is high time that harassment be recognized as a non-bailable and unrecognized offense as the repercussions of what may initially appear to be a harmless activity could be life threatening if left unchecked. . Additionally, Bollywood needs to stop trivializing, normalizing and rationalizing harassment.

The author, a multifaceted student, is an avid commentator on various current issues. The opinions expressed are personal.