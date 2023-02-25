New lesbian-owned salon brings more color to East Hollywood





Tonight, Los Angeles will witness a resurgence not seen in a very long time. After years of frequent closures of queer spaces and decreases lesbian/female owned bars, two such businesses have now arrived and are within easy driving distance of each other. Honeys at Star Love is the newest addition, sitting front and center in East Hollywood on Western, just north of Sunset Boulevard. Honeys partners have taken over the former Girl at The White Horse, bringing live performances, DJs and a full bar with an alcoholic and non-alcoholic menu to the modern lounge space with an alcoholic and non-alcoholic menu. Honeys at Star Love is also one of the few bars in the area, with Harvard & Stone less than a mile in the middle of Thai Town. Behind the scenes is a trio who, like the recently opened Ruby Fruit in Silver Lake, hope to create a welcoming space in a city sorely lacking in bars and clubs for lesbians, non-conformists and trans people. Kate Greenberg, who is also COO at Mozza, teamed up with Mo Faulk (owner of the Bluedoor wellness center) and Charlotte Gordon, a product and experience designer with a background in event production , to bring Honeys at Star Love to life. It turned out to be a dream project for all three. When I moved to Los Angeles during the pandemic, like many people in the queer community, I was shocked to learn how few nightlife spaces existed for us, says Gordon, especially our dynamic members of the AFAB community, trans and non-binary. This queer watering hole and bar is a more stable contrast to the pop-up parties at various clubs and bars that have become the temporary norm for many in Los Angeles. Honeys is a permanent space that hopes to anchor itself deeply with the people it serves and its community. The space was originally designed by Jason Lev from Ground Up LA, the same owner and designer of Tenants of the Trees. The interior is filled with hanging plants, plush armchairs and sofas, and a long bar. There are stunning wall tiles throughout, and plans are also underway for a future patio. The Honeys cocktail menu offers fresh and whimsical dishes, like miss fortune with peanut-washed whiskey, Benedictine liqueur, honey and bitters. There’s a twist on a paloma that packs the heat with mezcal, chili liqueur, cynar, grapefruit, habanero bitters and a milk wash. Wines include red, white, sparkling, and red, and there are IPAs and other draft beers. Best of all, the non-alcoholic menu will do for those who are done drinking for the night or not drinking. Greenberg says there are also plans for activities in the near future, with a focus on community growth that includes wine tastings, live music and comedy nights. There’s no better city than LA or New York to do it, says Greenberg. I’m looking for other ways to be in a safe space. Honeys at Star Love keeps hours Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 1532 N. Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.eater.com/2023/2/24/23581576/honeys-at-star-love-queer-lesbian-bar-nonbinary-nightlife-opening-east-hollywood-los-angeles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos