Eastport Dragon Boat Team ready to row | News | Daily Sun Villages

Villages’ new dragon boat team wasted no time trying to stand out from the pack. The Eastport Sun Dragons team colors are bright orange and gold, with a logo depicting a dragon coiled around water and spitting fire.

We’re just trying to stand out at races and in villages with the bright orange,” said Gail Long of DeSoto Village, one of the teams’ four captains. Were an aggressive racing team and that’s what we were trying to establish.

After gaining approval from the Grand Masters Dragon Boat Club, the Sun Dragons have been training on Lake Miona since January. When the new Central Lake under construction in Eastport is finished, they can’t wait to get in the water.

We’re really excited for The Villages to build a dragon boat facility,” said Lynn Maready, another Sun Dragons captain and head coach. It’s supposed to be amazing.

Construction crews continue to dig Central Lake, which will be a focal point of Eastport.

The community’s new downtown will combine elements of a traditional public plaza such as shopping, dining and entertainment with recreation and golf.

Eastport will also host Olympia Recreation with the Farragut Softball Complex, a dog park and indoor gymnasium for pickleball, basketball, volleyball, badminton and more. Golf facilities will include the Belleaire Executive Golf Course, Central Lake Driving Range and a teaching academy.

Dragon boat fans can watch the events from Sunset Island.

Long, Marready and fellow captains Angela Davis and Shelby Imus began planning for the Sun Dragons last fall.

Most of us came out of other teams that just weren’t exactly what we were looking for, said Marready, of Monarch Grove Village. We realized we could either leave the teams we were on and join different teams or try to make our own and that’s what we decided to do.

The Sun Dragons train three days a week on Monday noon, then 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday. The roster has 18 paddlers and they are looking to add 12 more.

Were looking for very specific types of people, Marready said. We want very competitive people who love the sport, who are ready to practice all year round and are committed three days a week.

While experience isn’t necessary, the team has a checklist of five categories they look for in physical ability, coaching ability, attitude, pace and team cohesion.

I think it’s really important that whoever we recruit has the same mindset as the rest of the paddlers, said Davis, of Monarch Grove Village, who leads recruiting. Were there to help each other, to uplift each other.

We all love each other. We all like to work hard not just for ourselves, but for the team.

It takes three tries to make it to the Sun Dragons roster. If someone meets the team criteria before getting in the water, they are invited to practice. After each individual training, the captains evaluate each prospect.

Not only do the team members need to be in unison on the boat, but the Sun Dragons are a family out of the water.

It wasn’t just people coming together to paddle, Marready said. If you’re someone who just wants to show up, paddle and go, you probably won’t do well in our group because there’s definitely a social side to it.

For each practice, the team travels approximately 6,000 meters on the water, or more than 3 miles.

You’re really jumping in and going all out, Marready said. Being a good dragon boater isn’t just about those few hours a week on the water. You really need to have stamina and physical strength.

Imus, from the village of Monarch Grove, is in charge of packaging. Before training, she gives them warm-ups, focusing on exercises for the shoulders. The Sun Dragons also offer team building workouts which can include kayaking or a day of biking. Imus said the members responded well to his conditioning plan.

Everyone has been fantastic, she said. We love adding new people to our family and this was awesome. They adapted very well. They are all in good shape. Turns out it’s better than we expected.

Long suggested the Sun Dragons are poised for quick success as they are located on the southern end of Florida’s friendliest hometown.

Were based in an area where it’s booming, she said. With the new lake, I think our teams will really succeed.

As a new dragon boat team, age is also on the side of the Sun Dragons.

You age out of the sport because it’s a physically demanding sport, Long said. Most of our team members are in their 50s and 60s. For The Villages, we are a younger team.

The Sun Dragons will continue to train at Lake Miona until Central Lake opens and hope to compete in their first competition this fall. Beyond continuing to build their roster, the Sun Dragons have also kicked off with their fundraising efforts.

In January, the Sun Dragons booked the Jess Zimmerman Band to perform at Everglades Recreation. This show sold out and they re-booked the band to perform May 30 at Everglades, which also sold out.

For more information on Sun Dragons, email esdthevill[email protected]

