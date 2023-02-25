Brooklyn theaters and hauntings of actor Jackie Gleason





328 Chauncy Street – Jackie Gleason On October 1, 1955, Honeymooners premiered on CBS Television. The 39 classic episodes of this first and only season would achieve cult status and be retweeted for decades. The legendary sitcom, which is set in Brooklyn, starred the borough’s favorite son, Jackie Gleason, as bus driver Ralph Kramden and Audrey Meadows as his wife Alice. Neighbors Ed Norton (Art Carney) and Trixie Norton (Joyce Randolph) rounded out the cast. Statue of Ralph Kramden at Port Authority Bus Station Ralph’s enrichment schemes and expansive waistline provided much of the comedy, but the laughs belied Gleason’s turbulent childhood. Gleason was born on February 26, 1916, to Mae and Herbert Gleason when the family lived at 364 Chauncey Street in Brooklyn. The Gleasons later moved to 358 Chauncey Street, but Gleason was most fondly remembered of his years in the 3-A apartment at 328 Chauncey Street. The Gleasons’ seedy apartment would serve as the model and address for Kramdens’ fictional apartment. While 328 Chauncey Street is actually in Stuyvesant Heights, the show took place in Bensonhurst. Gleason was named The Great One by Orson Welles, although I’m not sure if he was referring to my drinking talent or my ability, Gleason said. Gleason, who also acted in the films the scammer And Smokey and the bandit, honed his acting skills as a teenager in the clubhouse halls and vaudeville houses of Brooklyn. Here, as her birthday approaches, we take a look at 10 of her Brooklyn haunts. Here we go ! 1. Gleasons Childhood Home, 328 Chauncey Street “Gleason modeled Kramden’s apartment on the one he lived in with his mother as a child,” writes Dina-Marie Kulzer in Classic Hollywood Biographies. “The address is even the same, 328 Chauncey Street. “The place was dull. The bulbs weren’t very bright. The surroundings were very barren,” Gleason recalled of his childhood home. Jackie’s father, Herbert Gleason, a death claims clerk at the Mutual Life Insurance Company, was an alcoholic and gambler. My pop was a $37-a-week clerk named Herbert Gleason and my mom was Mae Kelly Gleason, an Irish girl, Gleason recalled in The American weekly. I was their second son, born in 1916, and poverty was something everyone in our neighborhood took for granted and didn’t worry about. Pop just walked away from his desk one day when I was nine and he never came back. The Kramdens often fought but always reconciled in their kitchen. The furniture has never changed: an icebox, a stove, a sink, a chest of drawers, a table in the center and no curtain on the window. Jackie Gleason: an intimate portrait of the great explains that Gleason told his set designers, “Get a building in Brooklyn and make it scruffy. When a photo was placed on the wall next to the bedroom door, Gleason said, “We didn’t have a photo in the apartment. Take that off.” Frieda Broodno Storm grew up in the building and described Gleason’s Chauncey Street flat in The Lost Honeymoon Episodes. “The only big difference between Kramden’s apartment and Jackie’s was that at Jackie’s the bathroom was in the hallway and the tub was in the kitchen adjacent to the sink.” Next: #2 PS 73, 251 MacDougal Street































