LA rain: Cars stuck in flooded intersection near Hollywood Burbank Airport, Highway 5 turns into a river

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Heavy rain hit Los Angeles and caused major flooding as a powerful storm swept through the region on Friday.

An intersection near Hollywood Burbank Airport was flooded amid heavy rain early Friday afternoon, stranding several vehicles as incoming planes flew overhead.

Vanowen Street was closed to Vineland Avenue after rainwater buildup effectively turned the intersection into a small lake.

At least four cars and a van were stranded in the rising waters. Each vehicle was unoccupied after all drivers and passengers managed to get to safety on their own, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A flatbed tow truck was seen on the other side of the yellow police tape that marked the area.

Although a runway was located on the other side of a nearby fence, there were no immediate reports of disruption to airport operations.

Cajon Pass sees whiteout conditions; Storm buries vehicles in snow at Lake Arrowhead

The North Hollywood intersection was just one of many intersections across Southern California that were closed due to flooding as a storm continued to dump rain, hail and snow on the region with an intensity not seen in decades.

One of the most striking images of the powerful winter storm occurred on Highway 5 in Sun Valley, which turned into a muddy river. The flooding caused the closure of two northbound lanes and a vehicle was spotted stranded and submerged in the water.

WATCH: Major flooding on Highway 5 in Sun Valley

Cars struggled to navigate flooding streets on Vantage Avenue and Moorpark Street in Studio City.

And in Coldwater Canyon near Ventura Boulevard, so much water from the Santa Monica Mountains caused flooding in the streets.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall in northern Los Angeles County caused the early morning closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine. The northbound carriageway was closed at Parker Road in Castaic, and the southbound lanes were closed at Grapevine Road.

A blizzard warning – the first issued in the region since 1989 – took effect early Friday morning in the mountains of Los Angeles County and is expected to remain in place until 4 p.m. Saturday.