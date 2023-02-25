Entertainment
LA rain: Cars stuck in flooded intersection near Hollywood Burbank Airport, Highway 5 turns into a river
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Heavy rain hit Los Angeles and caused major flooding as a powerful storm swept through the region on Friday.
An intersection near Hollywood Burbank Airport was flooded amid heavy rain early Friday afternoon, stranding several vehicles as incoming planes flew overhead.
Vanowen Street was closed to Vineland Avenue after rainwater buildup effectively turned the intersection into a small lake.
At least four cars and a van were stranded in the rising waters. Each vehicle was unoccupied after all drivers and passengers managed to get to safety on their own, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A flatbed tow truck was seen on the other side of the yellow police tape that marked the area.
Although a runway was located on the other side of a nearby fence, there were no immediate reports of disruption to airport operations.
Cajon Pass sees whiteout conditions; Storm buries vehicles in snow at Lake Arrowhead
The North Hollywood intersection was just one of many intersections across Southern California that were closed due to flooding as a storm continued to dump rain, hail and snow on the region with an intensity not seen in decades.
One of the most striking images of the powerful winter storm occurred on Highway 5 in Sun Valley, which turned into a muddy river. The flooding caused the closure of two northbound lanes and a vehicle was spotted stranded and submerged in the water.
WATCH: Major flooding on Highway 5 in Sun Valley
Cars struggled to navigate flooding streets on Vantage Avenue and Moorpark Street in Studio City.
And in Coldwater Canyon near Ventura Boulevard, so much water from the Santa Monica Mountains caused flooding in the streets.
Meanwhile, heavy snowfall in northern Los Angeles County caused the early morning closure of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine. The northbound carriageway was closed at Parker Road in Castaic, and the southbound lanes were closed at Grapevine Road.
A blizzard warning – the first issued in the region since 1989 – took effect early Friday morning in the mountains of Los Angeles County and is expected to remain in place until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7.com/flooding-intersection-north-hollywood-burbank-airport/12873375/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Brexit news: UK fishermen blow EU trawlers ‘bullying our boats’ out of UK waters | Politics | News
- Mysterious shaking was reported in San Diego County Friday morning
- A Norwegian child protection case becomes a Bollywood film: catastrophic consequences
- Think PM Modi will bail out Pakistan
- Australia take on resurgent South Africa women’s team in T20 World Cup cricket final
- Pollster shows how Russians feel about their economy
- Widespread drug-resistant dysentery rises in US
- Interpersonal variability of the human gut virome confounds disease signal detection in IBD
- Bollywood’s new anti-Pakistan film Martin casts Islamabad as a wasteland
- Monitoring and Immunogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Laboratory Rhesus Monkeys (Macaca mulatta)
- Folk veteran Iris DeMent shows us the “world” she worked onExBulletin
- Cleveland Clinic conducts first HIV-to-HIV-positive kidney transplant case