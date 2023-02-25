The Norwegian child protection case caused a stir in India. Now it has become a Bollywood movie.

The Bollywood film about Norwegian child protection will be shown in cinemas in more than 20 cities in this country. Ms Chattarjee VS Norway does not paint a rosy picture of Norwegian child protection.

Rani Mukerji stars in the Bollywood film which is based on the story of the Indian couple who were deprived of their children in 2011.

Stavanger, 2011: An Indian family with young children lead an idyllic life in the western countryside. The happy existence is suddenly turned upside down when the child protection authorities visit in 2011. It ends with the loss of custody of the two children, who were then under three years old.

The Norwegian Child Protection Service deemed the parents unfit to care for the children. The employees react, among other things, to the mother who feeds the children with her hands. Parents think it’s cultural differences.

The Norwegian and Indian media covered the case extensively at the time. It also sparked diplomatic pressure to bring the children back to India. Indian authorities became involved in the case and put pressure on the Norwegian authorities.

Indian authorities leave this time pressure both at the Norwegian Embassy in New Delhi, at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the Ministry of Children, Equality and Inclusion in Oslo.

Finally, an uncle in India received custody of the children. new time had a more in-depth interview with the parents a few months after losing custody of their children.

The couple came to Norway after the father found a job here.

A story that shook an entire nation

N is the relevant case again. This time in the form of the Indian film Mrs. Chattarjee VS Norway, which will premiere on March 17. The trailer for the film arrived on Thursday. It has already reached 17 million views in one day.

In sales, it’s portrayed as a story about a mother’s struggle that shook an entire nation. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. In the lead role is Indian actress Rani Mukerji. She is a superstar inBollywood. Bollywood.Indian Bollywood is the biggest film industry in the world.

Superstar Rani Mukerji stars in Ms. Chattarjee against Norway.

In the trailer you can see how the desperate mother runs after the car and falls on the asphalt as the car with the children is driven away. The youngest was only a few months old and was still being breastfed by his mother.

Besides Asia, the film is shown in cinemas in several Western countries, including Norway.

Watch the movie trailer here:

To be implemented in 20 Norwegian cities

Shahzad Ghufoor is the Managing Director of Green Chili Entertainment. For nearly 30 years, he has been involved in directing Bollywood films in Norwegian cinemas. The main market for the films are people with training in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Ghufoor says the Norwegian child protection film will be shown in cinemas in 2,025 Norwegian cities. The film will premiere in Norway on March 17.

It’s not a typical Bollywood movie. It is based on real events. Since this is a topic that many people are interested in, we want to market it to a wide audience, says Ghufoor.

He himself is of Pakistani origin and is well aware that many people with an immigrant background are skeptical about child protection.

Many people associate child protection with an agency that removes children from their families. N I know that child protection has an incredible number of important tasks and works within the framework of the law. But the child protection service does not have enough cultural competence. Therefore, the management and decisions of the child protective service in some cases may seem square to people from other cultures. The film touches on an important topic that is also relevant in other Scandinavian countries with similar laws.

Norwegian-Indian: Many immigrants are disappointed

A common misconception about Norwegian child protection, which is also repeated in the trailer, is that Norway makes money by taking children. It’s not fair, says Ombir Upadhyay, a Norwegian-Indian, who saw the trailer.

He is deputy leader of the Stovner Progress Party and sits on the Stovner District Committee, but speaks as a private person.

It may well be that some things are not portrayed correctly in the film. It’s common for drama movies to push things a bit, Upadhyay tells Aftenposten.

He thinks the film can reinforce the negative impression of the Norwegian child protection system.

Many immigrants are disappointed with the way they are received by child protection services, Upadhyay says.

The Directorate for Children, Youth and the Family (Bufdir) is responsible for state child protection. Aftenposten asked Bufdir for a comment on the matter. Management did not have the opportunity to respond on Friday.