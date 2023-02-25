‘Obsessed’ US actor pleads guilty to stalking Irish doctor 20 years after J1 romance

An American actor has pleaded guilty to stalking an Irish doctor nearly 20 years after they dated for three weeks while she was a student on a J1 visa.

A bail hearing revealed that for almost two decades, Steven Spenneberg (55) constantly sent unwanted gifts and messages declaring his love to the woman he last saw in 2004.

However, they went unanswered and attempts to contact ‘escalated’ into a threatening voicemail and his arrival in Ireland when he showed up at his family’s home in Co Cork on New Year’s Eve.

The unemployed actor and radio host, of Oakshire Drive, Los Angeles, was charged with stalking the woman (40), who now lives in Dublin, from May 2020 until January 3, 2023.

He was denied bail last month and appeared before Judge Gerard Jones in Cloverhill District Court on Friday when he signed a guilty plea to the charge.

He told his lawyer Sharon Rossiter that he understood the charge against him and confirmed that he pleaded guilty.

Judge Jones then granted an order committing him for sentencing to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be scheduled for March 16. Legal aid was granted.

Previously, jurisdiction was denied and it was decided that the case should go to the higher court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Social Media Posts

During his first appearance last month, the district court heard that the plaintiff had spent years blocking his emails and social media posts.

She had said at a bail hearing that she feared that year the defendant had left her a voicemail saying “desperate people do desperate things”.

Garda Shauna Ferncombe of Donnybrook station arrested the accused in Dublin and charged Spenneberg, who did not respond.

Expressing witness interference and leak risks, Gda Ferncombe said the woman met Spenneberg while on a J1 visa and working in San Diego in 2004. They had a three-week relationship when she was 21 and he was 35.

She returned in September 2004 to study medicine and the defendant allegedly started phoning and emailing, “declaring his love for her”. The court heard she never responded, but he continued to send faxes and social media messages on Bebo, MySpace, Instagram and Facebook.

She “blocked him on all platforms” and deleted his social media accounts due to online harassment.

After graduating and starting to work in a clinic in 2012, he reportedly made “disturbing efforts to contact her through his work”. The court heard that this made her feel violated, embarrassed, exposed and threatened.

Voice Messaging

The court heard in 2015 he created a work email account and sent her a message titled ‘Explanation from me’. It was alleged that he fantasized about living with her.

The garda said it caused the woman distress and affected her career. Garda also contacted him to ask him to stop.

The court heard that he was constantly trying to make contact on social media.

It was alleged that in June last year he left a voicemail saying: ‘I’ve lost my fucking job, I can’t live here anymore, I’m sick of this game’. The court heard he also said he was desperate and that “desperate people do desperate things”.

The garda said it “got worse”, and on New Year’s Eve he flew from the United States to Shannon and headed straight for his family home. Her mother asked if he had been the American contacting her daughter.

Garda later arrested him in Dublin.

The garda added that she believed Spenneberg had a “romantic fascination” and was “obsessed”.

Defense attorney Brian Keenan described his client, who is single, as “desperate and lonely”.