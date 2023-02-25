GIANCARLO GIANNINI WILL BE HONORED WITH HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR







WHO | HONORED Giancarlo Giannini Giancarlo Giannini EMCEE Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce GUEST SPEAKERS Lucia Borgonzoni, Undersecretary of State for Italian Culture, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Gregg Wilson, film producers, and Tiziana Rocca, artistic director of Filming Italy Los Angeles WHAT Dedication of the 2,752nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame WHEN Monday, March 6 at 11:30 a.m. PT OR 6361 Hollywood Boulevard WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com Award-winning actor Giancarlo Giannini will be honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Monday, March 6 with the 2,752nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Movies category. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has proudly hosted the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame since 1960. The Chamber exists to transform business and improve lives. Through the Walk of Fame, the Chamber celebrates the company that turns us all into entertainment. Entertainment is a unique blend of art and business: it uplifts and inspires us all. ABOUT OUR HONORED Giancarlo Giannini is an Italian treasure and a cultural icon of foreign cinema. We are thrilled to add him to the Hollywood Walk of Fame where he joins many of his fellow Italians such as Gina Lollobrigida, Lina Wertmuller, Sophia Loren, Rodolfo Valentino and many more, said Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez . The Walk of Fame is a multicultural award and we are proud to honor many great artists from around the world, added Martinez. Italian Culture Undersecretary Lucia Borgonzoni, film producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Gregg Wilson, and Filming Italy Los Angeles Artistic Director Tiziana Rocca will join host Lupita Sanchez Cornejo for the unveiling of the star. Giancarlo Giannini is an Oscar-nominated Italian multilingual actor, director and voice actor who has gained international recognition for his starring roles in Italian films as well as his fluency in a variety of languages ​​and dialects. He was born on August 1, 1942 in La Spezia, Italy. For 10 years he lived and studied in Naples, obtaining a degree in electronics. At 18, he enrolled at the D’Amico Academy of Dramatic Art in Rome, where he made his stage debut. Her credits included performances in contemporary Italian plays, as well as Italian productions of “Romeo and Juliet” and “A Midsummer’s Night Dream”. In 1965, he made his television debut with the role of David Copperfield in the television mini-series produced by RAI, the Italian national television company. He made his big screen debut in Libido (1965), a Freudian psychological thriller. Since 1966 he has collaborated successfully with the legendary Italian director Lina Wertmuller, who made several award-winning films with Giannini in the lead role. Giannini also earned a reputation for dubbing international stars in films released in the Italian market, such as Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Michael Douglas, Dustin Hoffman, Gerard Depardieu and Ian McKellen, among others. He received a compliment from Stanley Kubrik for his dubbing of Nicholson in Bright (1980). Giannini’s fluency in English and his fluency in dialects earned him a number of supporting roles in Hollywood productions, such as The scent of wild must (1995), Hannibal (2001), Darkness (2002), and Man of Fire (2004), to name a few. He appeared as René Mathis in the 21st James Bond film Casino Royale (2006), and reprized the role in the sequel, Quantum of Comfort (2008). Giannini will be honored on March 3rd, by the Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival, directed by Tiziana Rocca and the Italian Cultural Institute of Los Angeles, directed by Emanuele Amendola, which will devote an entire day to celebrating the career of Giancarlo Gianninis with a marathon of his most famous films. He will be honored for his career with the Filming Italy Lifetime Achievement Award, at the Harmony Gold Theater and the Italian Institute of Culture. Giannini teaches theater at the Centro Sperimentale, the most important theater school based in Rome and is a member of its board of directors.

