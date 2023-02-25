Bollywood star Akshay Kumar seeks to renounce his Canadian citizenship





Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar has often played Indian patriots in his on-screen action movies. But it has irked some in his home country that he is traveling on a Canadian passport. However, the star of films such as Roustom, Mission MangalAnd House 4 is now willing to renounce his Canadian citizenship. In an interview on the Seedhi Baat On a TV show, Kumar said he asked to change his passport “once I get waiver status from Canada.” According to Hindustan timethe actor revealed last year that he applied in 2019 to acquire an Indian passport. “Then the pandemic happened and everything stopped for 2 to 2.5 years”, Kumar would have said. “My waiver letter is here and very soon all my passport will arrive.” In Canada, the national posthas already signaled that Stephen Harper’s government obtained Kumar citizenship. It came after the actor praised Harper during a 2011 Conservative campaign stop in Brampton. Three years later, the Bollywood star is campaigning with Narendra Modi in India. Modi then became prime minister, pursuing policies that discriminate against Muslim refugees and embolden Hindu extremists. selfie is Akshay Kumar’s latest film Kumar’s new comedy drama, selfie, out today (February 24). It also includes Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. In other films such as Air Transport, Babe, Vacation: a soldier is never on vacationAnd Gabbar is backKumar repeatedly shot at the patriotic hearts of his fans. Much to the chagrin of the Punjabi diaspora, the actor even came to the defense of the Narendra Modi government for its treatment of protesting farmers. Kumar got into the debate on Twitter after the government was quizzed on social media by Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg. “Farmers are an extremely important part of our country,” Kumar said. “And the efforts made to solve their problems are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than pay attention to whoever creates differences. » Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts undertaken to solve their problems are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than pay attention to whoever creates differences. #IndiaTogether #Indiaagainstpropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021 This tweet prompted British Columbia writer Gurpreet Singh to write a column asking Canada to strip the actor of his Canadian citizenship. “Kumar will learn that he is not welcome in Canada if he cannot stand up for farmers in India, not to mention religious minorities and political dissidents who are under constant attack from authorities and Hindu fanatics,” wrote Singh. Follow Pancouver editor Charlie Smith on Twitter@charliesmithvcr. Follow Pancouver on Twitter@PancouverMedia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pancouver.ca/bollywood-star-akshay-kumar-seeks-to-renounce-his-canadian-citizenship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos