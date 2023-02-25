Ray Liotta’s Daughter and Fiance Pay Tribute to Late Actor at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Unveiling

Ray Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, and her fiancé, Jacy Nittolo, paid tribute to the late actor during his star’s unveiling on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday – nine months after his tragic death at the age of 67.

The Goodfellas actordied in his sleep at a hotel in the Dominican Republic in May 2022 where he was filming a new film – leaving behind Karsen, 24, and Jacy, 48.

Karsen and Jacy looked visibly moved as they held a portrait of the star at the unveiling, while listening to tributes from her former co-stars Taron Egerton and Elizabeth Banks.

Jacy was seen wiping her eyes during the emotional ceremony as she and Karsen reflected on the star’s happy memories.

Accepting the honor in his memory, Karsen said: ‘I am so touched to accept this honor on behalf of my father. I couldn’t be more proud of him. He was a one of a kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for. I got lucky with you.”

Always loved: Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen and her fiancé Jacy Nittolo paid tribute to the late actor during the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday – nine months after his tragic death at the age of 67

Honored posthumously: The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep at a hotel in the Dominican Republic in May 2022 where he was filming a new movie

‘If you have a Ray in your life, you’re in luck. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all those who love you. Everyone deserves a ray in their life.

Banks, 49, who directed Liotta in one of his latest film projects, Cocaine Bear, said: “I’ve always admired his acting, but I really enjoyed him as a human being.

“Although he’s known for being tough, I found him charming and a bit mischievous, which made him charming as an actor and as a man, and really perfect for Cocaine Bear.”

“When an actor of Ray’s caliber trusts you as a director, it’s a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. Ray’s respect for me as a director, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do anything in this town.

Egerton, 33, who worked with Liotta on the Apple TV+ miniseries, Black Bird (2022), said: ‘He was one of those rare artists who threw himself fully into his work, all his intensity , all of her vulnerability, and, in the case of our show, all of her love.

“I was deeply inspired by Ray, he was the actor epitome of an actor.”

First met on the set of comedy film The Details (2011), Banks took to Instagram after Liotta passed away to talk about the respect he gave her as the director of Cocaine Bear and what it meant to her .

“When an actor of Ray’s caliber trusts you as a director, it’s a gift. But Ray gave me so much more,” Banks began.

Tears: Karsen and Jacy looked visibly moved as they held a portrait of the star at the unveiling, while listening to tributes from his former co-stars Taron Egerton and Elizabeth Banks

There for him: Elizabeth and Taron posed with Karsen on the special day

Accepting the honor in his memory, Karsen said, “I am so humbled to accept this honor on behalf of my father. I couldn’t be more proud of him.

Stars: Banks and Egerton pondered working with the actor in Cocaine Bear and Black Bird

High praise: Egerton also called Liotta ‘the epitome of an actor’s actor’ at the ceremony

In attendance: Cocaine Bear’s Liotta cast members Alden Ehrenreich and O’Shea Jackson Jr were also present at the event

Showing her support: Liotta’s sister Linda Matthews was also pictured arriving at the ceremony

Memories: Jacy wiped away tears as she reflected on her partner’s accomplishments

Ceremony: The group was joined by Lupita Sanchez Cornejo, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce

Much missed: Liotta was posthumously honored on the Walk of Fame

Liotta’s daughter, actress Karsen is pictured with her father in 2019

Classic: After winning acclaim for his role in Something Wild (1986), Liotta went on to star in Field Of Drams (1989) and Goodfellas (1990), the two films for which he is best known during his celebrated career at Hollywood ; we see him playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field Of Dreams

Iconic: The success of Goodfellas, playing Henry Hill, would spark a long string of leading man and actor roles over his nearly 40-year career

“Hollywood producers had told me in the past that men wouldn’t follow me, that I couldn’t direct the action because of it.

“Ray’s respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can run Henry Hill, you can do anything in this town,” she concluded.

Liotta had several other films that were in post-production at the time of his death that will be releasedposthumously, which includes the satirical comedy Fool’s Paradise, the horror film The Substance and Clash, among others.

Liotta was 24 when he made his professional acting debut in 1978 with a role on the daytime soap opera Another World, which would run until 1981.

He would make his film debut in the drama film The Lonely Lady (1983), but it would be his next film, Jonathan Demme’s Something Wild (1986), starring Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels, that he would gain wide recognition for his acting. of actor. prowess.

The other two films he was best known for came out a few years later: the sports fantasy classic Field Of Dreams (1989), where he played legendary baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson alongside Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan and Burt Lancaster. , and Martin Scorsese’s classic mob tale Goodfellas, starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco.

His love: The Newark, New Jersey native had been engaged to Jacy since December 2020 at the time of her death on May 26, 2022

“Ray Liotta’s versatile career made him a triple threat and sadly his passing was devastating to the entertainment world,” Hollywood Of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. People after confirming the news of his posthumous star. “The characters he portrayed will forever be etched in Hollywood movie history.”

Liotta, who was abandoned in an orphanage and then adopted at the age of six months, married Michelle Grace, actress and producer in February 1997 after meeting at a baseball game where her former husband, Mark Grace, played for the Chicago Cubs.

They would welcome their daughter, Karsen, into the world for several years before amicably divorcing in 2004.

Liotta and Jacy Nittolo announced that they were engaged on December 28, 2020, but unfortunately they had not been married at the time of his death.