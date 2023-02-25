Former nursing home manager acquitted of 12 Hollywood nursing deaths who lost power during Irma – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – The former administrator of a nursing home where 12 elderly residents died after the building lost power during Hurricane Irma in 2017, has been acquitted. On Friday afternoon, the judge granted the defense motion for the acquittal of Jorge Carballo for insufficient evidence. The 65-year-old had been tried on multiple counts of manslaughter in the case. Over the phone, James Cobb, Carballo's attorney, called the lawsuit a total and utter waste of taxpayers' time and money. Jorge is upset and his family is upset, said David Frankel, attorney for Carballo. They're just so grateful to the judge for seeing this. The state's attorneys office, meanwhile, filed a motion for a rehearing, which the judge scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. Carballo has been accused of not doing enough for residents of the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center after the air conditioning went out in the aftermath of the hurricane. Carballo was criticized for not moving residents quickly enough to Memorial Regional Hospital, where there was a labor scene to accommodate them. The state was charged with proving gross negligence on the part of Carballos. He faced nine counts of manslaughter. These elderly residents were between 57 and 99 years old. After two weeks of trial, and the State having closed its thesis, the judge agreed with the defense which requested an acquittal. The judge wrote: The state presented insufficient evidence that the defendant 1) engaged in reckless or wanton conduct or 2) the defendant knew or ought to have known that his actions and omissions were reasonably likely to result in the death of the victims or cause serious bodily harm. It was a years-long struggle for him, Frankel said, and we always believed that when the facts came out everyone would realize he had done everything he could for the people of the house. retirement and that there had never been a reason to charge him with a crime. But at least one family sees it differently. The niece of Bobby Owens, one of the deceased, reacted to 7News in a phone conversation. He was the administrator, Earlean Lewis said. He had all these nurses under him. He couldn't tell them to take them across the street to the hospital? Three nurses were also charged once, but those charges were dropped and the nurses ended up testifying against the administrator. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

