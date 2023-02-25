Ask Matt: Teds Staying Power & Hawaii Crossovers | Entertainment

Welcome to the Q&A with TV Critic also known to some TV fans as their TV Therapist Matt Roush, who will try to answer whatever you love, hate, get confused or frustrated or thrilled about in the vast TV landscape. of today. (We know the background music is too loud, but there are always subtitles.)
One caveat: this is a spoiler-free area, so we won’t discuss upcoming storylines here unless everyone knows about them already. Please send your questions and comments to [email protected] and follow me on Twitter (@TVGMMattRoush). Look for Ask Matt columns most Tuesdays and very occasional Fridays.
Say it’s not, Ted!
Question: I got the best valentine Never with the announcement that the third season of Ted Lasso will come to my screen on March 15e. What wonderful news! I’m always surprised how much I fell in love with these beautifully funny, all-too-human characters. The writing team has done a brilliant job creating stories about starting over, finding family, and the fragility of our mental health. My devotion to Ted and Company reminds me of my first love for television, buffy the vampire slayer. That the incomparable Anthony Stewart Head ties these shows together with his superb portrayals of evil Rupert and good Rupert is enough to make me believe. Have you heard about how many episodes we can expect for this long delayed season and is there any hope for a fourth? I’m more than willing to pull out the crystals and sage, cast a sacred circle to summon Hecate, and implore her to produce a fourth! Kelly, Clayton, California
Matt Roush: Whether Ted LassoIf it happens that the powers that be read your most entertaining pleas for more, maybe that will move the needle. On the positive side, since I’m all about staying positive, nowhere in Apples announcement of a third season (including the fact that there will be 12 episodes) mention anything about a final season, so maybe they’re in denial as well. Until they make it official, I’ll agree with Kelly that depending on where they take the show this spring, there could be more. On the other hand, like some including the Emmy winner Brett Goldstein have said elsewhere, if they approached this as a final season and wrote it accordingly to stay true to the original three season plot, well, just accept it, especially if there’s a satisfying resolution . Although this is a series that is only filmed in the UK, it’s a very British thing to produce limited-time shows that leave us wanting more.
Could Magnum Crossed networks?
Question: We know that Five-O’s from Hawaii crossed with NCIS: Los Angeles And Magnum IP, And NCIS: Los Angeles crossed with NCIS: Hawaii. Although the Magnum reboot is now enabled NBCdo you think a crossover is possible with NCIS: Hawaii since each show is on a different network, but both are filming on Oahu? super girl And the flash did it when the first one was on CBS, and Chicago PD (NBC) and FBI (CBS) swapped characters, so hopefully that’s possible. Darren
Matt Roush: I’ve learned over time to never say never, but that can be harder to achieve. Not only are these shows now airing on rival networks, but unlike two Wolf Cock series (DP And FBI) or a similar franchise (NCIS and DC) crossing, Magnum And NCIS are from different studios (Universal and Paramount/CBS Studios) and may work on different production schedules, with Magnum airing (under current agreement) only 10 episodes this season and next season. The logistics are a headache even when they’re all on the same team, and I’m not sure who beyond the fanbase would benefit from this cross-promotion stunt. Still, I imagine their paths cross from time to time as they both shoot on location, so anything is possible.
Why stream all the good stuff?
Question: I just watched the trailer For Hulus Not imprisoned. I don’t understand why this show is not airing ABC. It’ll be on Hulu a few hours later anyway. He’s a big star (Kerry Washington) who is loved in what looks like a unique family comedy. Mark
Matt Roush: A fair question. Although also owned and operated by Disney, much like ABC, Onyx Collective (the brand showcasing this series) appears to be developing shows primarily for streamers, including Disney+ as well as Hulu (which previously aired collective drama Onyx Reasonable doubt). That said, this question begs the larger question of how a company decides which show goes where, and that these companies seem to be favoring their streamers while leaving legacy broadcast networks dry when it comes to premium pricing. quality. Example : Peacocks Poker facewhich, with a few tweaks to the salty language of its lead characters (or possibly a relaxation of the prime-time say bs restriction), could easily air on NBC, or on American Network when he was still in this business. I haven’t watched more than the trailer for Not imprisoned However, it arrives March 10, but it seems out of place on ABC. Let’s just be grateful that somehow Abbott Elementary School And Will Trent didn’t end up on Hulu first.
Contractionor Cringing, From Potty Mouths
Question: There was a lot of hype about the new show Contraction on AppleTV+. I watched it, and it generally lives up to the hype and I enjoy the show. The characters are interesting and the storylines have a good balance between hilarious and heartfelt. The only thing that bothers me about the show? How generously they drop the bomb f. (And I say this as someone who uses it occasionally.) There are so many instances in the show where it’s totally unnecessary and acts more like verbal filler(um) rather than dialogue that adds anything to the scene or plot. It’s like lazy to write to me. Maybe I’m too sensitive? Shelby
Matt Roush: I would never accuse the writers of this wonderful series (which includes Ted Lasso Veterans bill laurent and Brett Goldstein) to be lazy, but it’s a fact that overreliance on profanity is a crutch for too many shows. I watched this entire season (minus the March 24 finale) over a month ago to review That, so it’s not that fresh in my memory, but it didn’t strike me as particularly rude, or gratuitous. But then, with Goldstein as one of the writers, maybe he was channeling his Roy Kent persona from Ted Lasso a little too freely. Anyway, my takeaways from Contraction was that there was a lot of affection in the writers room for these flawed characters. But when I return soon to preview the finale, I imagine I’ll be listening to each of those nasty nothings.
Poker faces Super Bowl Betting
Question: Generally, it seems like ads don’t advertise a channel other than the one they’re playing on (or maybe their sister channels). For example, if I look FoxI won’t see an ad for an NBC show like Law and Order: SVUbut more likely to see one for Accused. It makes sense to me. I guess the networks are not willing to sell advertising time to their competitors. So why did during the Super Bowl Fox air an ad for Poker face on Peacock, which is owned by NBCUniversal? I’m sure NBCUniversal is excited about Poker face and really want to get subscribers right now so i understand why they are willing to pay big bucks. But why would Fox agree to broadcast an ad from one of its competitors? Are they more willing to allow it because it’s for streaming? Is there more precedent for this than I think? I’m trying to remember when I can remember a network announcing its lineup on another network, but I can’t think of a Ethan
Matt Roush: I’m no marketing or advertising expert, but the rules don’t seem to apply when it comes to some cable shows and most streaming shows. (Given the tough ad market, probably no one can afford to turn down lucrative streaming ads. Would anyone give up the money from netflix, who’s everyone’s rival?) I’ve often seen cable and streaming ads on networks not associated with the product, but typically they don’t include specific tuning information, as it might violate politics. THE Poker face advertisementmuch like the show itself, was particularly clever, with Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) shouting lies about the other Super Bowl TV commercials she was watching. It was a very smart purchase.
And finally
Comment: I’m sure, like previously discussedThis NCIS: Los Angeles fans will get their wish with a final appearance from Hetty. Most viewers see the conclusion they’re asking for. It seems that only fans of I are ignored with their request to see the wedding of Harmon Rabb Jr., USN, and Sarah MacKenzie, USMC in Annapolis. They have been claiming for 18 years and continue to want their happy ending to a great series. Nancy H.
Matt Roush: A reminder that when it comes to television, hope never dies. Neither does resentment.
That’s all for the moment. We can’t do this without your participation, so keep sending TV questions and comments to [email protected] or drop me a line on Twitter @TVGMMattRoush. (Please include a first name with your question.)