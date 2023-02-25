MODOK Actor Corey Stoll on ‘Ant-Man: Quantumania’ and Fan Reaction

SPOILER ALERT: This story covers the main plot points in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, which is currently playing in theaters.

Throughout the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, several characters from the comic books have pushed the boundaries of plausibility and plain common sense, including Rocket and Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Korg and Miek from “Thor : Ragnarok”, Goose from “Captain Marvel” and Morris from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

None of them, however, hold a candle to MODOK

One of Marvel’s first characters, created in 1967 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, MODOK – which stands for Mental (or Mobile or Mechanized) Organism Designed Only for Killing – is the nom de guerre of a human whose physique was horribly deformed to give him a giant head and a tiny body. In order to be able to move, MODOK is placed inside a hover-chair that doubles as a mechanical suit, and equips him with all the tools he needs for the aforementioned murder.

Needless to say, MODOK has been a longtime favorite for Marvel fans, but all its thing is so out there that it never quite fits into the confines of the MCU.

That is, until “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”. In the film, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family – including daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), girlfriend Hope (Evangeline Lilly) and Hope’s parents Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank (Michael Douglas) – are sucked into the subatomic Quantum Realm, which is ruled by megalomaniac Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). MODOK, Kang’s deadliest underling, captures Scott and Cassie, who are shocked to discover that MODOK is actually Scott’s old enemy, Darren Cross (Corey Stoll). In 2015’s “Ant-Man”, Darren took over Hank’s company and attempted to reverse engineer Hank’s shrinking technology, creating his own Yellowjacket suit. In the end, however, Scott defeated him, causing Darren’s suit to malfunction and seemingly erasing him from existence.

Instead, it turns out that Darren’s suit warped his body and sent him to the Quantum Realm, where Kang rebuilt him into MODOK.

When director Peyton Reed first approached Stoll to play the role, the actor had only a vague idea of ​​who MODOK was, but that was enough to convince him to do it.

“I knew he had the craziest name,” says Stoll Variety. “When Peyton first told me about it, he said, ‘Do you know a character named MODOK? And I said, ‘Yes, the guy with the big head.’ I don’t know if I had ever read a comic with him, but I had seen this picture before. And I think once you see that image, you don’t forget it. It is one of a kind. It’s so over the top, scary and hilarious at the same time. So Peyton didn’t have to sell me the part at all. It was a done deal.

In the comics, MODOK has a very different origin story through AIM, the weapons maker introduced to the MCU in 2013’s “Iron Man 3.” But as has been the case with many Marvel characters, the MCU tweaked MODOK to fit his larger storyline.

Below, Stoll talks about how he filmed the role, whether he’d like to play MODOK again, and how to do “Quantumania” compared to his experience working on another massive sci-fi movie slated for this year, “Rebel Moon. by Zack Snyder (scheduled to premiere on Netflix in December).

So how did filming as MODOK work out? Were you on set?

I wasn’t there while they were doing principal photography, but I was there just before they started. We just had a few tables and chairs set up with scripts. I had the dots on the face for the performance capture camera. We just walked through the scene, and then after we got to a place where we thought the scene was good, we got up and filmed the scenes. Everything was really organic. It felt more like a new room workshop than a $200 million movie.

So, in total, how long did you work on it?

I was there at the very beginning for two days. And then they toured for, I don’t know, six months. And then I came back – in Los Angeles, we reshot, and it was just one day. And then I did a lot of ADR. But yes, it was very fast for me.

What did you think when you first saw what your version of the character would look like?

I found that great. Being your own face is a particular challenge. I mean, we’ve all had that experience of hearing his voice on an answering machine, or seeing a photo from an unfamiliar angle. Multiply that oddity by, like, a trillion. To see his face distorted and superimposed on this little baby body floating on a rocket wheelchair, on a screen 30 feet high, is a funny experience.

The reaction on social media has been interesting to watch – some people love MODOK, others can’t get over how stupid it looks. What do you think of these reactions?

Well, I’m not online at all. I think these characters are very close to a lot of people’s hearts. Everyone is trying to go from a two-dimensional static image on a page to live action, and some things need to change. Jeff Loveness, who wrote the screenplay, and Peyton and Paul made a very strong retcon choice – is that the word? — this new purpose of MODOK. I think it really works. It certainly works in the context of Darren’s arc.

You know, what I’ve always loved as a comic book fan is that there would be these drastically different versions of the same characters. I was a huge Batman fan growing up. Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns” was that completely different character from “Year One” or whatever. You don’t have to love everyone equally. There are no definitive of these characters.

In that vein, I was heartbroken when MODOK died, because I loved that little thug, but since we’re now in the multiverse, would you perhaps expect to play him again? Or do you think you are done now?

I have no expectations, but I’m ready to play. If there’s a great way to bring it back and it can continue to grow and make people smile, I’d love to do it again.

At the same time “Quantumania” was filming, Hulu released a MODOK animated series starring Patton Oswalt, which was not produced by Marvel Studios. Have you watched any?

I did it. I remember when I heard it was announced, I was like, “Oh no! I have to face Patton Oswalt?! He’s amazing!” I watched it and loved it. They’re obviously doing something very different. I was sad they weren’t picked up for another season – I think this show is really smart, funny, and weird. That’s the essence of this character. You don’t name a character, you know, Mental or mechanized organism designed only to kill if you take yourself seriously. That’s what I really like on this subject.

Finally, what can you tell me about “Rebel Moon”, Zack Snyder’s next film?

I had a lot of fun doing it. It was kind of the opposite of how I shot MODOK, which was totally stripped down. There was no movie magic on set. We were just people. And then [“Rebel Moon”] was by far the largest scale practical set I have ever been on. They built this whole village. I don’t even know if I have the right to say that. It was a truly impressive size set. Beautiful.

What was it like working with Zack?

Zack was super involved. You felt like a lot of the team had been with him for many projects and they would go to the ends of the earth for him. He asked a lot of everyone. It was a really tough shoot. But he was there with everyone and I think he inspired people to push themselves harder. And I kind of have to get in and out and in a pretty short period of time.

This interview has been edited and condensed.