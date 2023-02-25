From background dancer to Bollywood’s ‘Kabir Singh’





The very handsome Shahid Kapoor is one year older today. The versatile actor, born to Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, is undoubtedly one of the most underrated actor-dancers in Bollywood, and his awards and nominations are proof enough of his peerless work. As the actor who turned 42 today celebrates his birthday, let’s take a look at his inspiring journey as a background dancer at Bollywood’s “Farzi.” Shahid had a very difficult childhood as his parents divorced when he was only three years old. Shahid grew up with his mother in New Delhi while his father only visited him once a year on his birthday. Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor!#shahidkapoor #jabwemet #kabirsingh #rvcjinsta #rvcjmovies @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/ZqwMcQlUDH — RVCJ Movies (@rvcjmovies) February 25, 2023 A very good dancer like his mother, Shahid began his career as a background dancer in the films Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Taal. However, by luck, Shahid accompanied a friend to an audition for a Pepsi commercial starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, but ended up with the role himself. He then appeared in a few commercials and was soon featured in a few music videos, making a foray into his Bollywood journey. Producer Ramesh Taurani noticed Shahid in the ‘Aankhon Mein’ music video and was keen to cast him in a film. However, Shahid was 20 years old, too young and underweight. After years of hard work, Shahid got his first major breakthrough in Ramesh Taurani’s ‘Ishq Vishk’, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Happy birthday to the always lovely Shahid Kapoor JI! Your talent and hard work have made you one of today’s most versatile actors. The success of your “Farzi” series testifies to your dedication to your profession. God bless you!@shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/AFSNAKbJmN — Rajesh Rangare BJ P. (@RangareRajesh) February 25, 2023 The film then established Shahid as a fantastic actor and there has been no looking back for Shahid since then. Originally called Bollywood’s chocolatier, Shahid went on to work in a number of hit films like Udta Punjab, Kaminey, Jab We Met, Vivah, Padmavaat and Haider. I couldn’t hold back thanks for the love https://t.co/1JowXLARQb — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 17, 2023 He enjoys a huge following and his hit movie Kabir Singh is proof enough of that. He made a foray into the OTT with Farzi which is breaking records. The hunk is currently filming for his next movie with director Ali Abbas Zafar and has a few more movies in his kitty. Sorry but the heat meter just broke right after that #ShahidKapoor | #BadmaashCompany | #DilBoleHadippa pic.twitter.com/y9tk2Pcxky — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 25, 2023

