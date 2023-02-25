Ray Liotta’s daughter honors late actor on Walk of Fame





Ray Liotta’s “proud” daughter, Karsen Liotta, has paid tribute to her late father, who was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I am so humbled to accept this honor on behalf of my father. I couldn’t be more proud of him,” the 24-year-old said at the ceremony on Friday in Los Angeles. “He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could ask for. I was lucky with you. The ‘Shade of Blue’ alum continued, “If you have a ray in your life, you’re in luck. I love you so much. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and everyone. those who love you. “Everyone deserves a ray in their life.” “He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother and father anyone could ask for. I was lucky with you,” she said. Getty Images Also present at the ceremony was Ray’s fiance, Jacy Nittolo, to whom he proposed in 2020. The honor came nearly nine months after Ray died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. where he was filming an upcoming movie called “Dangerous Waters”. He was 67 years old. Ray’s fiance, Jacy Nittolo, was also present at the ceremony. Getty Images Following the ‘Goodfellas’ star’s death, Nittolo shared a series of touching photos of herself with Ray as she reflected on their time together. My life for the past two years has been nothing but truly magical, it wrote on Instagram last May. Ray died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic last May. He was 67 years old. Getty Images Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed every day and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything to me and we couldn’t get enough. The kind of true love you dream of. Nittolo, 48, continued, He was the most beautiful person inside and out I have ever known and even that is an understatement. Ray’s daughter and her fiance preserved his legacy after his death. Getty Images The former barber and Karsen worked hard to keep Ray’s legacy alive. Last June, the women attended the premiere of his Apple TV+ series Black Bird, which was the last television project he worked on before his death. And on Tuesday, Nittolo and the “Prettyface” actress attended the premiere of “Cocaine Bear,” which was Ray’s final completed film.

